Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT-Delhi slashes tuition fee of new MTech batch by 30 per cent

    The MTech full-time tuition fee has been reduced to Rs 17,500 per semester from Rs 25,000 per semester. On Friday, students from various courses gathered with posters and placards at the Wind T Corridor of the IIT campus, refusing to accept the fee hike.

    IIT Delhi slashes tuition fee of new MTech batch by 30 per cent
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 3, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    The new batch of MTech students at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi will get a 30-per cent reduction in the tuition fee following the recommendations made by a committee set up by the institute director.

    The committee was set up after a section of students staged a silent protest on the campus over the 'fee hikes' in several courses.

    Also Read: Words won't describe... PM recalls feeling proud on board INS Vikrant

    In a statement, IIT-Delhi said that 'the fees have been reduced for those who joined during the second semester 2021-22 or later. The tuition fee and other charges have been reduced significantly. The MTech full-time tuition fee has been reduced to Rs 17,500 per semester from Rs 25,000 per semester," the statement said.

    Also reduced are tuition fees of other post-graduate programmes and other components of the fees. To recall, on Friday, students from various courses gathered with posters and placards at the Wind T Corridor of the IIT campus, refusing to accept the fee hike.

    The IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi's Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), the Students' Federation of India, the IIT Delhi Students' Collective, and other student bodies expressed their solidarity with the protesters.

    In a statement, the SFI said that the new MTech programme entrants in the institute are expected to pay fees that are 100 per cent higher than what those in the previous batch are paying. 

    What was earlier Rs 26450 (excluding the hostel fees, the mess bills and other charges) stands at a ruthless Rs 53100, the SFI statement said, adding that 'if IIT-Delhi stuck to its anti-student stance, the protesting students have expressed that they will be forced to upgrade the present silent protest to a more resisting one soon

    Also read: First 'swadeshi' aircraft carrier Vikrant made of special steel

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Overall enrolment in schools will decline by over 14pc by 2025 Study gcw

    Overall enrolment in schools will decline by over 14pc by 2025: Study

    Telangana TS ECET 2022 counselling dates announced Know how to register documents required gcw

    Telangana TS ECET 2022 counselling dates announced; Know how to register, documents required

    MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection window opens; know websites, last date to challenge - adt

    MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection window opens; know websites, last date to challenge

    MSBSHSE to release Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 today; know websites, steps to access scorecard - adt

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022 declared; know websites, steps to access scorecard

    MHT CET Answer key 2022 for PCM, PCB to be released today; know important dates- adt

    MHT CET Answer key 2022 for PCM, PCB to be released today; know important dates

    Recent Stories

    'Historic day for India': PM Modi on his feeling while on board INS Vikrant AJR

    'Historic day for India': PM Modi on his feeling while on board INS Vikrant

    Bombay High Court issues notice to SII, Bill Gates as father blames Covishield killed daughter AJR

    Bombay High Court issues notice to SII, Bill Gates as father blames Covishield killed daughter

    Teachers Day 2022 5 things you can gift your mentor on Shikshak Diwas drb

    Teacher’s Day 2022: 5 things you can gift your mentor on ‘Shikshak Diwas’

    Tripura on agenda during PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina meet next week: Report AJR

    Tripura on agenda during PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina meet next week: Report

    IPL 2023, Indian Premier League: Brian Lara replaces Tom Moody as head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad SRH-ayh

    IPL 2023: Brian Lara replaces Tom Moody as head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon