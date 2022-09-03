IIT-Delhi slashes tuition fee of new MTech batch by 30 per cent

The MTech full-time tuition fee has been reduced to Rs 17,500 per semester from Rs 25,000 per semester. On Friday, students from various courses gathered with posters and placards at the Wind T Corridor of the IIT campus, refusing to accept the fee hike.

The new batch of MTech students at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi will get a 30-per cent reduction in the tuition fee following the recommendations made by a committee set up by the institute director.

The committee was set up after a section of students staged a silent protest on the campus over the 'fee hikes' in several courses.

Also Read: Words won't describe... PM recalls feeling proud on board INS Vikrant

In a statement, IIT-Delhi said that 'the fees have been reduced for those who joined during the second semester 2021-22 or later. The tuition fee and other charges have been reduced significantly. The MTech full-time tuition fee has been reduced to Rs 17,500 per semester from Rs 25,000 per semester," the statement said.

Also reduced are tuition fees of other post-graduate programmes and other components of the fees. To recall, on Friday, students from various courses gathered with posters and placards at the Wind T Corridor of the IIT campus, refusing to accept the fee hike.

The IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi's Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), the Students' Federation of India, the IIT Delhi Students' Collective, and other student bodies expressed their solidarity with the protesters.

In a statement, the SFI said that the new MTech programme entrants in the institute are expected to pay fees that are 100 per cent higher than what those in the previous batch are paying.

What was earlier Rs 26450 (excluding the hostel fees, the mess bills and other charges) stands at a ruthless Rs 53100, the SFI statement said, adding that 'if IIT-Delhi stuck to its anti-student stance, the protesting students have expressed that they will be forced to upgrade the present silent protest to a more resisting one soon

Also read: First 'swadeshi' aircraft carrier Vikrant made of special steel