Words won't describe... PM recalls feeling proud on board INS Vikrant

    PM Modi described Vikrant as 'large, grand, distinct and special' at the ceremony, declaring, "Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hardwork, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century."

    First Published Sep 3, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday posted a video on Twitter to celebrate yesterday's commissioning of the first made-in-India aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, and called it a 'historic day' for the country. The 262-metre-long Vikrant was inaugurated by PM Modi at Kerala's Cochin Shipyard.

    The prime minister was given a tour of the warship after the ceremony.

    "A historic day for India! Words will not be able to describe the feeling of pride when I was on board INS Vikrant yesterday," PM Modi posted a tweet and shared a video of Friday's ceremony.

     

    PM Modi described Vikrant as 'large, grand, distinct and special' at the ceremony, declaring, "Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hardwork, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century."

    "Today, India joins the countries that build such large aircraft carriers with indigenous technology. Today, INS Vikrant has filled India with new trust."

    According to the Navy, INS Vikrant is the largest ever ship built in India and it is as big as two football fields. Built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, it has state-of-the-art features.

    The ship has been given the same name as its illustrious predecessor - India's first aircraft carrier, which played a vital role in the 1971 war.

    The new Vikrant has a considerable amount of made-in-India equipment and machinery, the manufacture of which involved major national industrial houses and over 100 MSMEs.

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2022, 1:57 PM IST
