First 'swadeshi' aircraft carrier Vikrant made of special steel

The steel supplied by SAIL for this indigenous project comprises special DMR grade plates. These DMR grade plates have been developed by SAIL in collaboration with the Indian Navy and the DRDO's Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory.

One of the main aspects of the Aircraft Carrier Vikrant is its level of indigenisation, and one of the most significant areas where 'atmanirbharta' is seen is the structure of the vessel -- the speciality DMR grade steel for Vikrant was supplied by the country's steelmaking giant Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

In line with the Make in India mantra, SAIL supplied about 30000 tonnes of speciality steel for building the first 'swadeshi' aircraft carrier for the Indian Navy. Vikrant was commissioned at Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday, September 2, 2022.

The DMR plates of Grade 249 A were used for the hull and vessel interiors, and Grade 249 B for the flight deck of this warship. SAIL supplied the entire quantity of speciality steel, except for the bulb bars from its integrated steel plants at Bhilai, Bokaro and Rourkela.

This special grade steel, DMR plates, which has been used for INS Vikrant's construction, is an import substitute.

In a statement, the SAIL said: 'The indigenous aircraft carrier is proof of the country's technical acumen and engineering skills. This demonstration of India's self-sufficiency in producing an aircraft carrier warship will reinforce the country's defence indigenization programs and 'Make in India' campaign.'

'With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, our nation has forayed into the elite club of nations who can build their own aircraft carriers and it is extremely gratifying for SAIL to be a partner in creating this engineering marvel,' the Maharatna public sector undertaking added.

