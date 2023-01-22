Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi lauds CJI Chandrachud's pitch for making SC judgments available in regional languages

    CJI Chandrachud was speaking at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa here. He underlined the benefit of live-streaming and said teachers of law and students can watch and discuss live issues before the court.

    PM Modi lauds CJI Chandrachud's pitch for making SC judgments available in regional languages AJR
    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 5:51 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 22) lauded Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud's pitch on making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "At a recent function, the Hon'ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters."

    In the past, PM Modi has often pitched for making judicial verdicts more accessible to the common man by making those available in regional languages.

    "India has several languages, which add to our cultural vibrancy. The central government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one's Matru Bhasha (mother tongue)," PM Modi said in another tweet.

    On Saturday, the CJI indicated the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in giving translated copies of judgements in all Indian languages as he underlined the importance of technology in removing the information barrier.

    In September 2022, the apex court, under the leadership of CJI Chandrachud, started to live-stream hearings of its Constitution bench.

    CJI Chandrachud was speaking at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa here. He underlined the benefit of live-streaming and said teachers of law and students can watch and discuss live issues before the court.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2023, 5:51 PM IST
