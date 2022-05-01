Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSEB to reopen registration for D.El.Ed. 2021-23 from May 2

    The Bihar board has already released dummy registration forms.

    New Delhi, First Published May 1, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will reopen its application window for D.El.Ed, 2021-2023 academic session. The application window for D.El.Ed. will reopen between May 2 and May 5. Applicants may also pay an application fee.

    Candidates can also modify their Bihar D.El.Ed registration form through its official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar board has already released dummy registration forms. This window enables candidates to apply for rectifications in the dummy registration form.

    The board has also announced a helpline number for the candidates with difficulties, connecting, 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239.

     

    Here's how to apply: 
    1) Navigate the offiicial webiste.
    2) To apply for the exam, click on the designated link.
    3) Log in with the credentials and fill in the application form.
    4) Make the online payment.
    5) Submit the form.
    6) Download the page and take a printout. 

    Last Updated May 1, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
