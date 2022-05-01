BSEB to reopen registration for D.El.Ed. 2021-23 from May 2

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will reopen its application window for D.El.Ed, 2021-2023 academic session. The application window for D.El.Ed. will reopen between May 2 and May 5. Applicants may also pay an application fee.

Candidates can also modify their Bihar D.El.Ed registration form through its official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar board has already released dummy registration forms. This window enables candidates to apply for rectifications in the dummy registration form.

The board has also announced a helpline number for the candidates with difficulties, connecting, 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239.

Here's how to apply:

1) Navigate the offiicial webiste.

2) To apply for the exam, click on the designated link.

3) Log in with the credentials and fill in the application form.

4) Make the online payment.

5) Submit the form.

6) Download the page and take a printout.

Also Read: BSEB 2022: Class 10 compartment exam admit card to release on April 22

Also Read: BSEB Matric Compartment Exam 2022: Timetable announced, check details here

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Result date announced, know what time will it be out?