CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 begins today: Nearly 35 lakh Class 10, 12 students to appear, check guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from today, April 26 at various test centres across the country. As per the communication collected by the CBSE from all the examination centres, all preparations have been completed by the centres for the smooth conduct of examinations.

As per the datesheet, the CBSE Class 10 term 2 exams will be conducted for 29 days and will be over on May 24, 2022. The CBSE Class 12 board exam will be conducted for 51 days and, accordingly, these examinations will get over on June 15, 2022.

Ahead of conducting the exams, the board recently released the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines that should be followed by candidates who will be taking the exams. The instructions and do’s and don’ts can also be checked here.

As per the information shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in CBSE Class 10, the board will conduct the examination in 75 subjects and in Class 12 in 114 subjects; the total subjects for the examination conducted by CBSE would be 189.

"CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad. As the examinations would be conducted after Covid-19 hence CBSE has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of examination. Because of Covid-19, these examinations are being conducted in the months of April, May and June, 2022," read the official notice.

CBSE term 2 exams: Check guidelines and instructions to be followed

Admit card is a must: As mentioned above, it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. Along with hall tickets, they should also not forget to carry their school ID card with them. Students should also read all the instructions mentioned on admit card beforehand and follow the same.

COVID guidelines to be followed: With many states witnessing a rise in COVID cases, it is mandatory to follow the protocols while taking exams. Students will have to wear masks at all times and also maintain social distancing.

Reach exam centre before time: Students should know that they will have to reach the exam hall at least an hour before the exam time to avoid crowding at centres. CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams 2022 will be a two-hour examination that would be conducted between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

Additional time to read question papers: Students will be getting 20 minutes of additional time to read and go through the question paper. Invigilators will have to make sure that this time is used only to read question papers.

Do not carry any device: Candidates should know that they should not carry a mobile phone, Bluetooth or earphones to the exam centre. In case found violating the rules, strict action will be taken against them.

As per reports, CBSE is paying Rs 5,000 to each examination centre for the purchase of an Infrared Thermometer and also paying Rs 5 per candidate per day for sanitization of school every day and for making arrangement of masks, sanitizer, soaps etc. to ensure cleanliness at the examination premises.

To ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials, CBSE also conducted a webinar on Monday which was attended by more than 26,000 schools and staff.