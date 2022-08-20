Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAR AIEEA 2022: Entrance exam dates released; application deadline extended until August 26

    Along with the ICAR exam date, the NTA has extended the AIEEA and AICE 2022 application deadline. Candidates can apply for the ICAR AIEEA and AICE examination until August 26. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website, icar.nta.nic.in.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 4:50 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) exam date 2022. The ICAR entrance exams 2022 will be held on September 13, 14, 15, and 20 for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs. Along with the ICAR exam date, the NTA has extended the AIEEA, AICE 2022 application deadline. Until August 26, candidates can apply for the ICAR AIEEA, AICE examination. Aspiring candidates can fill out the online application form for the exam at the official website, icar.nta.nic.in.

    Previously, the deadline to apply for the ICAR examination was August 19. Between August 28 and August 31, 2022, the NTA will open the ICAR form correction window. The National Testing Agency administers the ICAR AIEEA annually for admission to over 15,000 undergraduate and 11,000 postgraduate seats at the country's 75 agricultural universities.

    Know important dates of ICAR Registration 2022:
    1) August 26, 2022 (by 5 pm) - Deadline to submit ICAR exam form
    2) August 26, 2022 (by 11:50 pm) - Deadline to pay the exam fee
    3) August 28 to 31, 2022 - Correction date of ICAR 2022 form

    Know how to apply for ICAR Application Form 2022: 
    1) Go to the official website, icar.nta.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'Registration For ICAR - 2022' link on the homepage
    3) Complete the online application and generate an application number and password
    4) Following the system-generated application number, fill in the AIEEA application form
    5) Upload scanned documents, such as photographs and signatures
    6) Check the application form and make the payment 
    7) Submit the ICAR application form 2022
    8) Download, save, and print for further use
     

