NEET 2022: Official answer key to be released soon; know how to download, other details here

    The NEET result 2022 for over 16 lakh students is expected to be released in August. The NTA will release the NEET 2022 OMR sheet along with the answer keys.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the official answer key for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 on neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer keys, the NTA will release the NEET 2022 OMR sheet for candidates who took the exam on July 17.

    NTA has not yet announced a date or time to release the NEET UG result 2022. Along with releasing the NEET UG answer key, the NTA will distribute OMR response sheets to candidates. This year, 18,72,341 people registered to take the NEET UG 2022 exam. Admission to 91,415 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, as well as 1205 AIIMS MBBS and 200 JIPMER MBBS seats in 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes, will be granted through the NEET result.

    The NEET result 2022 for over 16 lakh students is expected to be released in August. For the NEET answer key and more information, follow the website. 

    Know how to download the NEET 2022 official answer key:

    1) Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

    2) Click on the answer key 2022 link on the homepage

    3) NEET 2022 official answer key will be displayed

    4) Look for the NEET answer key by question paper code

    5) Match the responses in the answer key

    6) Calculate the scores using the official NEET answer key

    Know how to challenge the NEET 2022 answer key:

    Candidates can challenge the NEET answer key 2022 for Rs 200. However, even if the challenge is accepted, the fee is non-refundable. Based on the candidates' grievances, the NEET 2022 final answer key will be released a few hours before the result. NTA will not accept challenges to the final official NEET 2022 answer key.

    Admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc nursing, and AYUSH courses will be granted based on the NEET 2022 results.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
