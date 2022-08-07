CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon

The NTA has also created a grievance email address. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "Candidates can send their grievances regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in while mentioning their Application Number."

Following reports of technical issues in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase two exam, which began on August 4, the National Testing Agency has taken every precaution to ensure that the test runs smoothly. In an official tweet, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated that the CUET UG 2022 Sunday morning session began well in all centres across the country.

The NTA has also created a dedicated email address for grievances. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman, tweeted, "Candidates can send their grievances regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in while mentioning their Application Number." "Candidates are also advised to check the NTA website, nta.ac.in, for the most recent examination updates. Best wishes to all students taking the CUET-UG," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, the UGC chairman stated that the CUET UG 2022 exam for candidates affected by technical issues would be held between August 24 and 28, 2022. The third phase of the exam will take place on August 17, 18, and 20.

This statement comes after CUET candidates complained about numerous issues during the first three days of their exam. According to aspirants and the NTA, exams were cancelled and rescheduled at several locations across the country.

On Saturday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting to discuss technical issues that had slowed the test in many centres over the previous two days. According to the data, the NTA has already postponed exams in 50 centres, where 9,000 candidates were assigned slots. The testing agency has now hinted that it may take strict action against specific centres for "failing to comply with the established protocols."

The NTA had previously stated that the exams would be rescheduled for August 12-14, with the same admit cards remaining valid. However, the NTA has decided to reschedule the CUET UG exams for August 24 to 28 at some locations, and new admit cards will be issued. Additionally, affected candidates were notified of the change in exam schedule via SMS and email to their registered phone number and email address, respectively.

