Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon

    The NTA has also created a grievance email address. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "Candidates can send their grievances regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in while mentioning their Application Number." 

    CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    Following reports of technical issues in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase two exam, which began on August 4, the National Testing Agency has taken every precaution to ensure that the test runs smoothly. In an official tweet, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated that the CUET UG 2022 Sunday morning session began well in all centres across the country.

    The NTA has also created a dedicated email address for grievances. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman, tweeted, "Candidates can send their grievances regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in while mentioning their Application Number." "Candidates are also advised to check the NTA website, nta.ac.in, for the most recent examination updates. Best wishes to all students taking the CUET-UG," the tweet read.

     

    Meanwhile, the UGC chairman stated that the CUET UG 2022 exam for candidates affected by technical issues would be held between August 24 and 28, 2022. The third phase of the exam will take place on August 17, 18, and 20.

    This statement comes after CUET candidates complained about numerous issues during the first three days of their exam. According to aspirants and the NTA, exams were cancelled and rescheduled at several locations across the country.

    On Saturday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting to discuss technical issues that had slowed the test in many centres over the previous two days. According to the data, the NTA has already postponed exams in 50 centres, where 9,000 candidates were assigned slots. The testing agency has now hinted that it may take strict action against specific centres for "failing to comply with the established protocols."

    The NTA had previously stated that the exams would be rescheduled for August 12-14, with the same admit cards remaining valid. However, the NTA has decided to reschedule the CUET UG exams for August 24 to 28 at some locations, and new admit cards will be issued. Additionally, affected candidates were notified of the change in exam schedule via SMS and email to their registered phone number and email address, respectively.

    Also Read: CUET UG 2022: NTA considering requests to switch exam centre, says UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar

    Also Read: CUET 2022: Check out 5 preparation tips to ace the common entrance test

    Also Read: CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be released today; know details here

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Main Result 2022 likely today; know how to download, marking scheme and more - adt

    JEE Main Result 2022 likely today; know how to download, marking scheme and more

    AEEE Results 2022 Phase 2 scorecard likely to be released today know how to check it gcw

    AEEE Results 2022: Phase 2 scorecard likely to be released today; know how to check it

    JEE Main 2022 NTA likely to release final answer key for Session 2 know how to download gcw

    JEE Main 2022: NTA likely to release final answer key for Session 2; know how to download

    CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Class 10th, 12th timetable released; know where to check, other details - adt

    CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Class 10th, 12th timetable released; know where to check, other details

    UP B.Ed Result 2022: UP B.Ed Entrance exam result likely today; know details here - adt

    UP B.Ed Result 2022: UP B.Ed Entrance exam result soon; know how to check

    Recent Stories

    Parliament turning 'dysfunctional', institutions tamed: Chidambaram

    Parliament turning 'dysfunctional', institutions tamed: Chidambaram

    Maha cyber cell warns people against fake video calls, friend requests from unknown people - adt

    Maha cyber cell warns people against fake video calls, friend requests from unknown people

    PM Narendra Modi words of motivation for wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins hearts

    'A+ ... True leader': PM Modi's words of motivation for wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins hearts

    Urfi Javed in Hospital: Actress reveals, 'I Kept Ignoring My Health' RBA

    Urfi Javed in Hospital: Actress reveals, 'I Kept Ignoring My Health'

    Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO RBA

    Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon