IB MHA Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is inviting applications for Security Assistant Motor Transport positions. If you are between 18 and 27 years old and have passed the matriculation exam, this opportunity is for you. A total of 455 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply online through the Ministry's official website mha.gov.in. The application process begins on September 6, 2025, and the last date to apply is September 28, 2025.

Who Can Apply for Intelligence Bureau Recruitment?

Candidates must have passed the matriculation exam from a recognized board to be eligible for the IB Security Assistant vacancy. In addition, knowledge of motor mechanics is essential, meaning the ability to fix minor defects in vehicles. The age limit for applying is 18 to 27 years (as of September 28, 2025).

What Is the Selection Process?

Candidates will be selected based on Tier-1 and Tier-2 exams:

Tier 1: 100 marks paper, Time: 1 hour.

Tier 2: 50 marks paper.

There will be negative marking of one-fourth of a mark for wrong answers.

No marks will be awarded for unanswered questions.

Questions marked for review will not be evaluated.

The Tier 1 exam may be conducted in multiple shifts in major centers. Candidates can choose an exam center in one of their five preferred cities.

What Is the Application Fee?

Candidates must also pay the prescribed application fee for the IB Security Assistant vacancy. The application fee is INR 100, while the recruitment processing fee is INR 550. Fee payment can be made through debit or credit card, net banking, UPI, or challan.

How to Apply Online for IB Recruitment

Visit the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

Click on New Registration on the homepage.

Fill in the required details and create your account.

Submit the application fee and submit the application.

This recruitment is a golden opportunity to build a career in the field of security and administration. Interested candidates should apply in time and carefully read the eligibility and rules. The official notification link is given below. Before applying, please read the complete details carefully.

IB MHA Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 Detailed Notification