Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022: Himachal Board to announce results soon; know how to check scores

    According to recent media sources, the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 will be released on June 27, 2022. However, no confirmation has been provided by the board of education, and an official declaration from the HPBOSE is needed.

    HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022 Himachal Board to announce results soon know how to check scores gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is anticipated to release the Class 10th test results 2022 this week. According to recent media sources, the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 will be released on June 27, 2022. However, no confirmation has been provided by the board of education, and an official declaration from the HPBOSE is needed. Students may view HP board result 2022 once it is available by going in to the official website hpbose.org. According to previous HPBOSE Result 2022 patterns, the HPBOSE 10th Result is normally announced a few days after the HPBOSE 12th Result.

    On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the HPBOSE released the Class 12th Result 2022. According to the reports, HPBOSE is scheduled to release the HP Board 10th Result 2022 in the next days. Over 2 lakh students took the HPBOSE 10th and 12th examinations, which were completed in April. From March 26 to April 13, 2022, the HPBOSE Class 10th board examinations were held.

    Also Read | JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details

    Here's how to check the results: 

    •  Visit the official website hpbose.org
    • On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab
    • Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10, Result 2022
    • New page will appear on the screen
    • Submit your credentials and login
    • The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
    • Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

      Also Read | PSEB Class 10th, 12th results 2022: Punjab Board to announce results soon; know how to check

    To pass the HP Board 10th examinations in 2022, pupils must get a minimum of 30%. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 test results were released in February on the organization's official website, hpbose.org. The HP board announced 99.7 percent of pupils passed in the year 2021.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Results announced; know how to check, other details - adt

    AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Results announced; know how to check, other details

    JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details - adt

    JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details

    Assam govt prepone schools' summer vacations; holidays to begin from June 25 - adt

    Assam govt prepone schools' summer vacations; holidays to begin from June 25

    MHT CET 2022: Correction window for Maharashtra CET form opens; know how to do changes - adt

    MHT CET 2022: Correction window for Maharashtra CET form opens; know how to do changes

    PSEB Class 10th 12th results 2022 Punjab Board to announce results soon know how to check gcw

    PSEB Class 10th, 12th results 2022: Punjab Board to announce results soon; know how to check

    Recent Stories

    AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Results announced; know how to check, other details - adt

    AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Results announced; know how to check, other details

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Amazon Prime: 7 reasons to watch Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's movie this weekend RBA

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Amazon Prime: 7 reasons to watch Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's movie this weekend

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Houston Rockets draft Jabari Smith Jr with 3rd pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Houston Rockets draft Jabari Smith Jr with 3rd pick

    lots of love Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shares special moments from Majorca vacation snt

    'Lots of love': Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares special moments from Majorca vacation

    Gautam Adani family pledge to donate Rs 60000 crore for social causes to mark his 60th birthday gcw

    Gautam Adani, family pledge to donate Rs 60,000 crore for social causes to mark his 60th birthday

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon