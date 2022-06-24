HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022: Himachal Board to announce results soon; know how to check scores

According to recent media sources, the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 will be released on June 27, 2022. However, no confirmation has been provided by the board of education, and an official declaration from the HPBOSE is needed.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is anticipated to release the Class 10th test results 2022 this week. According to recent media sources, the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 will be released on June 27, 2022. However, no confirmation has been provided by the board of education, and an official declaration from the HPBOSE is needed. Students may view HP board result 2022 once it is available by going in to the official website hpbose.org. According to previous HPBOSE Result 2022 patterns, the HPBOSE 10th Result is normally announced a few days after the HPBOSE 12th Result.

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the HPBOSE released the Class 12th Result 2022. According to the reports, HPBOSE is scheduled to release the HP Board 10th Result 2022 in the next days. Over 2 lakh students took the HPBOSE 10th and 12th examinations, which were completed in April. From March 26 to April 13, 2022, the HPBOSE Class 10th board examinations were held.

Here's how to check the results:

Visit the official website hpbose.org

On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10, Result 2022

New page will appear on the screen

Submit your credentials and login

The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.



To pass the HP Board 10th examinations in 2022, pupils must get a minimum of 30%. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 test results were released in February on the organization's official website, hpbose.org. The HP board announced 99.7 percent of pupils passed in the year 2021.