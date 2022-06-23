PSEB Class 10th, 12th results 2022: Punjab Board to announce results soon; know how to check

According to the most recent reports, the Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Term 2 Result is expected to be released next week or in the final week of June, 2022. Once the PSEB results are posted, students will be able to see them on the official website - pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB 10th Result 2022 date announcement for Term 2 results is expected very soon. According to the most recent reports, the Punjab Board Class 12th Term 2 Result is expected to be released next week or in the final week of June, 2022. Once the PSEB results are posted, students will be able to see them on the official website - pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab Board is anticipated to formally confirm the PSEB 10th Result 2022 date in advance. PSEB has traditionally announced at least a day before the results are released.

Meanwhile, Punjab Board Class 12th Term 2 results will be announced for the examinations taken from April 29 to May 19, 2022. Candidates should be aware that PSEB 10th and 12th results are occasionally released concurrently. However, given what happened with Term 1 results, it seems probable that both will be released separately this time.

Candidates can view the PSEB 10th and 12th Marksheets on the official website, pseb.ac.in, once they are released.

Students must note that the result link will be made active after the results are announced. The Punjab Board will issue the mark sheet/scoreboard to the school and students will have to collect them from their individual schools.

Here's how you can download your marksheet

Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the link that says "PSEB 10th Result 2022" or "PSEB 12th Results 2022" on the homepage.

Enter your login information, such as your roll number.

Now select the submit option.

Your PSEB Class 10 and12 Results will appear on the screen.

Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference.

