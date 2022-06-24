Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 likely today; know list of websites, how to check via SMS, other details

    JAC announced the class 12 science results on June 21.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 8:55 AM IST

    Jharkhand Academic Council (JA) is anticipated to announce class 12th commerce and arts results on Friday, June 24, 2022. However, no official confirmation has been provided by the board.

    The JAC had previously announced the class 12 science results on June 21. Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato held a press conference to announce the High School or Matriculation Exam Results.

    Here's the list of websites to check Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Commerce Result 2022: 
    Once the Jharkhand board class 12 result is released, students can check their marks at the following websites,
    1) jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    2) jac.nic.in
    3) jacresults.com
    4) jharresults.nic.in

    Here's how to check Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Commerce Result 2022 through SMS:
    1) Go to the messaging app on your mobile 
    2) Type RESULT(SPACE)JAC 12(SPACE)Roll code(SPACE)Roll no 
    3) Send this to 56263
    4) You will receive your result on the same number 

    Here's how to check Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Commerce Result 2022 through websites:
    1) Visit any mentioned website above
    2) Click on the link of the result on the homepage
    3) Key in the required credentials and click on submit
    4) The result will be on the screen
    5) Check the details and download the page
    6) Take a print of the page for further need

    Eligibility criteria to pass Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Commerce Exam 2022:
    To pass the Jharkhand Board exam, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. If students fail to achieve 33 per cent, they must take the compartment examination. Students will not be promoted if they do not meet the minimum marks even after the compartment examination.

    Also Read: Jharkhand Board Result 2022 not to be released today, confirmation awaited

    Also Read: JAC Class 10th results to be announced today; know time, how to check, other details

    Also Read: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP to announce class 10 result soon, Know all details here

