Who says you need a degree or years of experience to make it big? This first-year college student's story is proof that pure talent and hard work are sometimes all you need. He's already earning a massive stipend and getting amazing perks.

Most companies hire interns and give them a small stipend, if anything at all. Internships are seen as just a foot in the door. But Siddharth's story is completely different. Believe it or not, this first-year college student is earning a stipend of Rs 4 lakh.

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Rs 4 lakh stipend for an intern

Siddharth is an intern at a tech startup called Topmate, and he's the youngest person on their team. Dinesh Singh, an IIT alumnus and the co-founder of Topmate, shared Siddharth's incredible story in a LinkedIn post. He wrote that Siddharth, who is just a first-year student, was the company's top performer in sales last year. For his amazing work, the company gave him a stipend of Rs 4 lakh.

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Trip to Thailand

But that's not all. The company was so impressed with Siddharth's performance that they also gifted him a sponsored trip to Thailand. After the post went viral on social media, people were stunned. According to Dinesh, Siddharth didn't have any prior experience or a fancy resume. What he does have is a talent that everyone admires: he can easily talk to strangers, understand what they need, and successfully close the deal.

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