A Bengaluru auto driver’s emotional story has gone viral after his daughter shared how he spent 35 years working to educate his children instead of saving for weddings. His sacrifices, support and progressive parenting have touched thousands online.

An emotional Instagram post celebrating the unwavering support of a Bengaluru auto driver has touched thousands of social media users. Shared by Growing with Artha, the heartfelt video narrates how a father's selfless sacrifices, belief in his daughters' abilities, and commitment to their education helped shape their lives. The inspiring story has resonated with people online, with many praising the father's dedication, hard work and progressive approach to parenting.

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Daughter Pays Emotional Tribute to Her Father

The post, shared on Instagram, features a touching message from a daughter about her father's lifelong efforts to provide a better future for his family.

The text in the video reads: "My dad has been driving an auto for over 35 years. Every time I leave for Bangalore, my dad drops me at the bus stop in his auto."

She recalled that her father worked tirelessly to ensure both his daughters received a quality education.

"From nursery to my degree, my education was made possible because of his hard work. When many people around us were saving money for their daughters' weddings, my father chose to invest in our education instead. But the greatest thing he gave me wasn't education, it was independence."

The daughter further shared that her father never treated his daughters differently because of their gender.

"I have a sister, and he never raised either of us to believe there was anything we couldn't do because we were daughters. He trusted us to travel alone, make our own decisions and face life with confidence."

She added that both she and her sister are now well established in their respective careers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the sisters started a farm as a way of giving back to their parents. Since then, their father has been managing the farm with the same dedication he has shown throughout his life.

A Father's Unwavering Support

The daughter also reflected on the challenges she faced after becoming a mother and deciding whether to continue her career.

According to the post, her father encouraged her not to leave her job and assured her that the family would support her in raising her child.

"That's when my dad said, 'We will support you in raising your child. Don't leave your job.' And he sent my mom to stay with me. Every week my mom comes to Bangalore to take care of my daughter while I go to the office."

The post also highlighted the father's daily routine. While the mother helps care for her granddaughter in Bengaluru, he manages everything back home on his own. He runs the family's provision store, looks after the farm, cooks, cleans, drives his auto during the day, and reopens the shop in the evening.

The emotional tribute concluded with the words: "I have realised something. A parent's greatest gift isn't money. It's raising a child to be independent and then continuing to stand behind them. Thank you for standing behind me every step of the way."

Social Media Applauds the Father's Sacrifices

The heartfelt post struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised the father's sacrifices, values and unconditional support for his daughters.

One user commented: "This is what a real man looks like. Respect and love for this great gentleman."

Second user commented: "Your video brought tears in my eyes. What a great sacrifices our parents make for us right?"

Third user commented: "His discipline has ensured both daughters success.God bless him with long life."

The emotional story continues to resonate with thousands online, with many describing it as a powerful reminder that a parent's greatest legacy is not wealth, but the confidence, education and independence they instil in their children.