Exam dates for TS EAMCET, ECET, ICET and other CETs released; Know details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the exam dates for the Telangana State EAMCET, TS ICET, TS ECET, and other CETs administered by the council. The exams are set to take place in August and September of 2022. The exam schedule is available on the official website, tsche.ac.in.

Know the dates for Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET):

1) The TS-EAMCET exam is scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, 18, and 20.

2) There are a total of 2,61,616 candidates who have registered for the exam.

3) The application process closes on June 17, 2022, with a late fee of Rs. 500.

Know the date for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET):

1) The TS ECET exams will take place on July 13, 2022.

2) The application period will end on June 14, with a late fee of Rs. 500.

3) The Telangana state examination has attracted a total of 22,549 candidates.

Know the dates for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET):

1) The exam will be held on July 27 and 28, 2022.

2) The ICET has received applications from 30,941 people.

3) The application deadline is June 27, with no late fees.

Know the dates for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET):

1) The exam will be held between July 29 and August 8, 2022.

2) Around 4,462 candidates have registered, with the application deadline of June 22 without a late fee.

Know the dates for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET and PGLCET):

1) The LAWCET will be held on July 27, 2022, and the PGLCET will be held on August 8, 2022.

2) A total of 24,242 people have registered for the exams.

3) The application process is still ongoing, and the deadline to apply without incurring a late fee is June 16.

Know the dates for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (Ed. CET):

1) A total of 16,437 candidates have registered to take the Ed.CET, which will be held on July 26 and 27, 2022.

2) The application form must be submitted by June 15.

Know the dates for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET):

1) The exams are scheduled for August 22, 2022, and the deadline to apply without paying a late fee is June 18.

2) To date, a total of 1,128 candidates have registered.

