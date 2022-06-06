Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download

    Following the local media reports, the Telangana School Education Department is expected to release the TS TET Admit Card 2022 by this evening. 

    TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download
    Hyderabad, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TS TET Hall Tickets 2022 are expected to be announced, on June 6, 2022, for the upcoming teacher recruitment exam. In addition, following the local media reports, the Telangana School Education Department is expected to release the TS TET Admit Card 2022 by this evening. Once they are available, candidates will be able to download their TS hall tickets from the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. 

    Following previous trends, TS TET Hall Tickets 2022 were expected to be available about 4-5 days before the exam. This time, the Telangana TET exam is scheduled for June 12, 2022. With only about six days until the exam, the likelihood of TS TET hall tickets being released today is high.

    Candidates should be aware that the TS TET admit card release date is only based on local media reports, and there is currently nothing on the official website. To download the hall tickets, candidates will need their application number and date of birth. Check out the download instructions below for a step-by-step guide.

    Here's how to download the TS TET Hall Tickets 2022:
    1) Navigate to the official website of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, tstet.cgg.gov.in.
    2) On the homepage, click on the TSTET Hall tickets 2022 link
    3) Key in the login credentials
    4) The TS TET admit cards will be on the screen
    5) Download and print a print for further need

    All candidates must download and bring their TS TET Hall Tickets 2022 to the exam hall. Candidates will not be permitted to take the exam unless they have these admit cards. 

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
