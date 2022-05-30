TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction window opens, Know important dates, how to make alteration

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Correction Window for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test Applications is now open. Candidates who have completed the TS EAMCET 2022 Application process but need to change certain information entered can now log in using the application login details and make the necessary changes in the TS EAMCET 2022 online application form.

    Following the official website, the last date for students to make the necessary changes in the TS EAMCET 2022 online application form is June 6, 2022. However, candidates must note that even after the TS EAMCET 2022 application correction window closes, the registration and application process will continue with a late fee. 

    TS EAMCET 2022 registration deadline is June 17, 2022, with a late fee. However, students who have not yet submitted their TS EAMCET 2022 application forms may do so within the specified time frame.

    Here's how to make changes in the TS EAMCET 2022 Application form
    1) Go to the website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in
    2) Click on the edit window link and log in using the credentials
    3) Now, the Candidate can make changes where required
    4) Download and take print of the form for further need

    Schedule for the TS EAMCET 2022
    From June 25 to July 11, 2022, hall tickets for the TS EAMCET 2022 exams will be available on the official website. The TS EAMCET 2022 exams are slated to be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20, 2022. For Agriculture and Engineering students, the exams will be held in two sessions. Agriculture entrance exams will be held in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm, and engineering exams will be held in the afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

