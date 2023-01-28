Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, required documents

    CUSAT CAT 2023: The CUSAT CAT 2023 is a computer-based exam (CBT) set to be held on April 29, 30, and May 1, 2023. Admit cards for (UG & PG Programs) will be accessible between April 18 to May 1, 2023. 
     

    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 8:07 PM IST

    The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has commenced the CAT 2023 registration process for all PG and UG programmes. The registration period for CAT 2023 will conclude on February 26, 2023. Interested candidates who want to apply should visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

    Candidates can, however, pay until March 6, 2023, with a late fee. The CUSAT CAT 2023 is a computer-based test (CBT) set to be held on April 29, 30, and May 1, 2023. Admit cards for (UG & PG Programs) will be accessible between April 18 to May 1, 2023. 

    CUSAT CAT 2023: know the eligibility criteria
    Candidates seeking admission for the BTech programmes must have passed class 12 or its equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM), and English as distinct courses, with a PCM average of at least 60 per cent and a minimum of 50 per cent in Maths alone. Additionally, aspirants must have received a 50 per cent grade in English in Class 10 and 12.

    CUSAT CAT 2023: know the required documents
    1) Class 10th, Class 12th mark sheets or certificates
    2) The candidate's scanned photograph and signature
    3) Photo ids such as an Aadhaar card, bank passbook, or ration card
    4) Current phone and email address
    5) Credit/debit card or net banking information for online payment

    CUSAT CAT 2023: know how to apply 
    1) Go to the official website, admissions.cusat.ac.in
    2) Click on CUSAT CAT 2023 link on the homepage
    3) Enter your details
    4) Upload your photographs and signatures
    5) Pay the application fee and pick centre
    6) Submit and take a print

