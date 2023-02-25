Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TSPSC examination hall ticket to be released on February 27; Top 4 FAQs answered

    TSPSC 2023: Candidates can access their TSPSC 2023 admit cards by visiting the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC 2023 examination will be conducted in two sessions on March 5, 2023. 

    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 8:08 PM IST

    The Telangana State Public Service Commission will release the hall tickets for the positions of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in Various Engineering Departments on Monday, February 27. Candidates can access their admit cards by visiting the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023, in two sessions, morning and afternoon.

    With this recruitment drive, 833 vacancies will be filled in various engineering departments, including Assistant Engineers, Municipal Assistant engineers, Technical Officers, and Junior Technical Officers.

    TSPSC 2023: know how to download the admit card

    1) Go to the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in

    2) Click on the TSPSC 2023 admit card link on the homepage

    3) Enter the required login credentials

    4) The admit card will be on the screen

    5) Download it and take a print 

    TSPSC 2023: Top FAQs

    When is the TSPSC 2023 exam?

    The Telangana State Public Service Commission has announced the exam dates for Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer positions. Exams will be held across the state on March 5, 2023. Aspirants who wish to take the written exam must arrive at the respective exam centre an hour before the gate closing time with a physical copy of their hall ticket and a photo identity card, such as an Aadhaar Card.

    Where to download the TSPSC 2023 hall ticket?

    Candidates can get the TSPSC AE Hall Ticket 2023 by visiting tspsc.gov.in/.

    What is the TSPSC 2023 selection procedure?

    There are two stages to the selection process: written examination and interview. Those who pass the first round will be invited to the Viva Voce.

    What is the TSPSC 2023 exam pattern?

    The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the Exam Pattern for the positions of AE, MAE, TO, and JTO. There will be two Papers, with 150 multiple choice questions, each worth one mark, and candidates will have two hours and thirty minutes to complete the maximum number of questions. 

