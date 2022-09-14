CUET 2022 Result: NTA opens CUET UG correction window; Here's how to apply

Over 12 lakh students are expected to receive the CUET 2022 Result declared announcement. Since the facility was made accessible yesterday evening, the above-mentioned official announcement states that candidates may make adjustments to their CUET forms until 10 am tomorrow, September 15, 2022.

Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Result is all set to be declared onThursday, September 15, 2022, by National Testing Agency, NTA. NTA has now opened the CUET UG correction window for all candidates prior to the outcome, per a new announcement.

On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, the applicants can make changes to their personal information in CUET UG application forms.

CUET 2022 Result: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website link - cuet.samarth.ac in.

Go to the 'Candidate's Login' section.

Enter application ID and date of birth.

Then, click on the "Login" button.

The application form will be opened on your screen.

Make corrections in the particular field and click on the submit button.

Save the changes and take the printout of it.

Secure the printout of the modified application form till the exam date

NTA has listed the information that can be modified because not all fields on the CUET UG application form are editable.

These could be any of the following: Candidate's Name, Mother's or Father's Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Person with Disabilities, and/or the University of Choice.