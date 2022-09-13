IBPS RRB prelims scorecard 2022 released; know where, steps to check

Candidates who pass the IBPS Prelims exam will be eligible to take the IBPS RRB Mains exam on September 24, 2022. The exam authority issued the IBPS RRB mains admit card 2022 for the main exam on September 12.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for the Office Assistants positions on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Candidates can now access their IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims scorecards by visiting the official website, ibps.in.

Know the steps to download the IBPS RRB Office Assistants prelims scorecard:

1) Go to the official website, ibps.in

2) Click on the scorecard link on the homepage

3) Key in the required credentials

4) Your IBPS RRB Office Assistants prelims scorecard will appear on the screen monitor

5) Download and take a printout

Know details to check on IBPS RRB scorecard 2022:

1) Applicant’s name

2) Gender (Male/ Female)

3) Applicant roll number

4) Applicant photograph

5) Exam Date and time

6) Candidate date of birth

7) Father’s/ mother’s name

8) Post name

9) Marks

10) Sectional and overall cut off

