    UGC NET 2022 exam city slip released; know steps to download

    The UGC NET 2022 admit card for the Phase 2 exams will be available on September 16, 2022. Candidates can check their exam city slip and download it from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam will be held from September 20 to September 30, 2022.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 4:48 PM IST

    The city slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022 exam, was released on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Candidates appearing for the UGC NET 2022 exam can check and download their UGC NET Exam city slip from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the UGC NET exam city slip, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

    Candidates taking the UGC-NET December 2021 June 2022 merged cycle should check the city slip for the exam city centre. The UGC NET 2022 admit card will be available on September 16, 2022, for the Phase 2 exams. Candidates can check and download their exam city slip from the official website by following the steps outlined below.

    Know how to download the UGC NET 2022 exam city slip: 
    1) Navigate to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    2) Click on the UGC NET 2022 exam city slip link on the homepage
    3) On the new login page, enter your application number and date of birth
    4) Submit the required credentials and submit
    5) The slip will appear on the screen 
    6) Download and take a printout 

    The UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam will be held from September 20 to September 30, 2022. Candidates can check their exam city on the slip, and further exam information will be provided on the admit card. Candidates taking the UGC NET 2022 exam must bring their admit card to the exam centre.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 4:53 PM IST
