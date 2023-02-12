Microsoft may introduce ChatGPT-like AI to Word and PowerPoint: Report

Microsoft is reportedly planning to demonstrate its latest AI model—Prometheus to its popular software, including Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Microsoft’s motivation to make the most of its billion-dollar investment in OpenAI is driven by its competition with rival Google.

Microsoft is about to make another significant advancement in its efforts to push and incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its core productivity suite, days after revealing OpenAI's integration with Bing. The Redmond-based computer company apparently intends to show off Prometheus, its most recent AI model, to users of some of its most well-known programmes, including Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

According to sources quoted by The Verge, Microsoft's productivity ambitions for incorporating OpenAI's language AI technology will be made public in the upcoming weeks. And an announcement is anticipated in March, indicating that Microsoft intends to claim the entire pie well before competitors like Google make their entrance.

The GPT models from OpenAI have also reportedly been tested by Microsoft with Outlook to increase search functionality and email answers, as well as integrating the technology into Word to better writing. What kind of improvements will this implementation make in the actual world? That needs to be seen.

Microsoft's desire to maximise its $1 billion investment in OpenAI is motivated by its rivalry with Google. Microsoft moved forward the release of Bing from its projected date in late February to earlier this month in the thick of the AI battle. The upgraded Bing search engine, powered by ChatGPT's newest AI technology, was introduced by the firm at the occasion.

The new Bing experience gives customers an improved search experience with more comprehensive answers, a handy chat function, and the option to create content. It serves as a sneak peek of the company's possibilities. The newly updated Bing search engine has been made available to the public, however, there is a waitlist.