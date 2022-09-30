Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CEED, UCEED 2023: Registration process starts today; know fees, process, other details here

    The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay, will manage the registration process for both design admission exams. For CEED 2023 registration visit,  ceed.iitb.ac.in, and for UCEED 2023 registration visit, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

    CEED UCEED 2023: Registration process starts today; know fees, process, other details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    The registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design, UCEED 2023 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design, CEED 2023, is set to begin on Friday, September 30, 2022. The registration process for both designing admission exams will be handled by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. For CEED 2023 registration, candidates must visit the website, ceed.iitb.ac.in, and for UCEED 2023 registration, candidates must visit the uceed.iitb.ac.in. The registration deadline for CEED, UCEED 2023 is October 21, 2022. 

    Know about the application fee of CEED, UCEED 2023:
    1) The application fee for CEED 2023 is Rs 3600 for all candidates and Rs 1800 for SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female candidates.

    2) The application fee for UCEED 2023 for Indian Nationals (including PIO/OCI) is Rs 1800 for females (all categories), SC, ST, and PwD candidates. The application fee for All Other Candidates is Rs 3600.

    Know the required documents for CEED, UCEED 2023: 
    1) Scanned photographs and signature
    2) Educational certificates
    3) Certificate of Category (As required)
    4) PwD certification (As required)
    5) Date of birth (DoB) validating certificate

    Candidates should be aware that the list of documents mentioned above is only a summary; please visit the official website for a complete list of documents and their prescribed forms.

    Know how to register for CEED, UCEED 2023:
    1) Visit the official website of CEED 2023 or UCEED 2023
    2) Click on the registration portal on the appeared homepage
    3) Enter the required details and generate your login credentials 
    4) Now, log in using the credentials
    5) Use the CEED 2023 application form or the UCEED 2023 application form to apply
    6) Complete the form and upload the required documents
    7) Make the payment of the application fee and submit 
    8) Take a printout for further need

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 9:59 AM IST
