    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam date 2023: Probable time table for Class 10, 12 exams announced; Check details

    The timetable which will be available on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board, as informed by the officials, is just for information of schools, junior colleges and students for preparation; and printed time-table distributed to schools will be the final.

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 7:59 PM IST

    The Maharashtra State Board on Monday declared a tentative dates for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams to be held in the year 2023.

    While HSC will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023; SSC exam will be from March 2 to March 25, 2023.

    A circular issued by the state board on Monday said, "This tentative timetable or the exam dates is declared to help schools and junior colleges to prepare their academic activities accordingly to not only complete the syllabus but also to help students prepare for the board exam."

    The timetable which will be available on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board, as informed by the officials, is just for information of schools, junior colleges and students for preparation; and printed time-table distributed to schools will be the final.

    Meanwhile, the previous board exam has been a topic of discussion in Maharashtra, as the state board resumed conventional offline pattern of exam, after a year's gap.

    However, the students must note that these dates are tentative in nature and should not be treated as final.

    A final date sheet for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams 2023 will be issued by the Maharashtra State Board once the academic session is near its end.

    A year before that, the board exams were cancelled due to challenges followed by pandemic induced school closure. There was a huge demand by students to cancel the board exams again; however Maharashtra State Board had taken a strong stand to continue with the offline exams. Both exams were held smoothly by the Maharashtra State Board in March-April 2022.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 7:59 PM IST
