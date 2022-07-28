Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Result 2022: Revaluation window for verification of marks to close today; Know how to apply

    The CBSE Revaluation service will be open till 11:59 pm tonight for filing requests for the verification of marks. The cost of processing is Rs 500 per subject. The results of the mark verification will be uploaded to the candidate's login account on the CBSE website.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 3:22 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 10, 12 Result 2022 on July 22. The CBSE board's overall passing rate has been recorded at 92.71 per cent. With an aggregate pass rate of 98.83 percent, Trivandrum has distinguished itself as the district doing the best. The official websites cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app all posted the results.

    However, CBSE is now allowing students to submit for verification and revaluation. It is noteworthy that there is no ambiguity regarding the term-wise weightage in the CBSE Result 2022. 

    CBSE to provide the option of obtaining photocopies of term 2 answer copies, verifying marks scored, and re-evaluating answers. The application process will be done online. From July 26 to 28, an application for CBSE result 2022 verification of marks will be accessible. While registration for photocopying will take place between August 8 and August 9. The CBSE Class 10, 12 revaluation applications, on the other hand, can be submitted between August 13 and August 14.

    Also Read | CBSE Class 12th results announced: Trivandrum best performing district, Term 2 gets 70% weightage

    The cost of processing is Rs 500 per subject. The results of the mark verification will be uploaded to the candidate's login account on the CBSE website. There won't be any private correspondence sent. In the event that the markings change, the first.

    Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in, the official website, to get the application link.
    Step 2: On the homepage, select the "CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation link" or "link to apply for mark verification."
    Step 3: Complete the information and submit the application fee (as required).
    Step 4: Record the submissions so you can subsequently cross-check them.

    Students will have until August 9 at 11:59 p.m. to submit a request for a photocopy of their answer sheets. Students will then have till August 14 at 11:59 p.m. to submit an application for re-evaluation; there will be a fee of Rs 100 per question.

    Also Read | CBSE Class 10th Results declared; 94.40% pass percentage, girls outperform boys

