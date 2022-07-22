CBSE Class 10th Results declared on cbseresults.nic.in; know how to check scores

CBSE 10th result 2022 may be seen at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. They may get their scorecards by entering their board exam roll number, date of birth, and school code.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 10th results. The CBSE 10th result link has been opened by the board. CBSE 10th result 2022 may be seen at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. They may get their scorecards by entering their board exam roll number, date of birth, and school code on the websites. Students may check their CBSE 10th term 2 results by SMS, IVRS, or SMS app. CBSE term 2 results will be accessible on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and results.gov.in as well.

Here's how to check results:

Step 1: Navigate to cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10' link.

Step 3: Input your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admission card id. Submit.

Step 4: Your grade sheet will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the document for future reference.

Here is a list of websites where you can check the CBSE 10th marksheets:

— cbse.resultsnic.in

— results.digilocker.gov.in

— cbse.gov.in

— web.umang.gov.in

To check your 10th grade results through SMS, open your mobile messaging app, write 'cbse10 (space) roll number', and send it to 7738299899. Your CBSE 10th grade marksheet will be delivered to your cell phone.

Students who are dissatisfied with their CBSE 10th result 2022 can request a rechecking procedure. Details about CBSE 10th result rechecking will be given shortly.