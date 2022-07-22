Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Class 10th Results declared on cbseresults.nic.in; know how to check scores

    CBSE 10th result 2022 may be seen at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. They may get their scorecards by entering their board exam roll number, date of birth, and school code.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 10th results. The CBSE 10th result link has been opened by the board. CBSE 10th result 2022 may be seen at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. They may get their scorecards by entering their board exam roll number, date of birth, and school code on the websites. Students may check their CBSE 10th term 2 results by SMS, IVRS, or SMS app. CBSE term 2 results will be accessible on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and results.gov.in as well.

    Here's how to check results:

    Step 1: Navigate to cbseresults.nic.in.
    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10' link.
    Step 3: Input your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admission card id. Submit.
    Step 4: Your grade sheet will be shown on the screen.
    Step 5: Download and print the document for future reference.

    Here is a list of websites where you can check the CBSE 10th marksheets:

    — cbse.resultsnic.in
    — results.digilocker.gov.in
    — cbse.gov.in
    — web.umang.gov.in

    To check your 10th grade results through SMS, open your mobile messaging app, write 'cbse10 (space) roll number', and send it to 7738299899. Your CBSE 10th grade marksheet will be delivered to your cell phone.

    Students who are dissatisfied with their CBSE 10th result 2022 can request a rechecking procedure. Details about CBSE 10th result rechecking will be given shortly.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 2:22 PM IST
    THDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 109 engineer posts; know eligibility, selection, fees here

    CBSE Result 2022: Girls outperform boys with 94.54% pass percentage; overall pass percentage 92.71%

    CBSE Class 12th results announced: Trivandrum best performing district, Term 2 gets 70% weightage

    CBSE Result 2022: Class 12th result announced; 92.7 pass percentage

    JEE Main 2022: Second session admit card released; know how to download

    Ranbir Kapoor Exclusive: 'Sanjay Dutt would call me home and take me for a drive in his Ferrari'

    THDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 109 engineer posts; know eligibility, selection, fees here

    IND vs WI 2022: 'As long as I self-analyse and improve, nothing else matters' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Do Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? Raphael Varane responds

    WhatsApp now lets you migrate transfer from Android to iPhone and vice versa

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

