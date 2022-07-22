CBSE Class 12th results announced: Trivandrum best performing district, Term 2 gets 70% weightage

Students may check their results at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. Students can get their scorecards by entering their board exam roll number, date of birth, and school code into these websites.

The CBSE Result 2022 for Class 12th has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education. CBSE 12th Result 2022 is now live on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students may check their results at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. Students can get their scorecards by entering their board exam roll number, date of birth, and school code into these websites.

Scorecards are also available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in, in addition to the official websites. The pass rate has decreased from 99.37 per cent last year to 92.71 per cent this year. The pass rate has decreased, with 92.71 percent of pupils passing class 12 this year. Notably, the results from previous year were based on a different form of evaluation, and the tests were not held.

The CBSE has assigned term 2 examinations 70% weightage in its first-ever results. Term 1 examinations will have a 30% weightage. Because students did not perform well in term one, the board cut its weightage. Previously, term 1 and term 2 were to be given equal weightage. Many faults and allegations of cheating were recorded during the CBSE term 1 examinations.

Here is the list of best performing districts:

Trivandrum – 98.83%

Bengaluru – 98.16%

Chennai – 97.79%

Delhi East – 96.29%

Delhi West – 96.29%

Chandigarh – 95.98%

Panchkula – 94.08%

Patna – 91.20%

Bhopal – 90.74%

Pune – 90.48%

Noida – 90.27%

Dehradun – 85.39%

Prayagraj – 83.71%

The CBSE board exams were divided into two periods this year. The CBSE 10th exams 2022 term 2 results will be released for the examinations held from April 26 to May 24, 2022. Class 12 examinations were also held from April 26 to June 15, 2022. The pass rate in CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations is 33%. Achieving at least 33 percent in both practical and theoretical disciplines is required.

Because this is the first time students have taken exams in offline mode since the Covid crisis, students are both apprehensive and enthusiastic for the results to be released. This year, 2116290 students took class 10 exams, while 1454370 students took class 12 examinations.