Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer key objection window to close on Saturday; check details

    Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the final PGCET answer key after reviewing the objections received in response to the provisional PGCET answer key. Candidates can object to the Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key by emailing, ugcet2022documents@gmail.com.

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer key objection window to close on Saturday, December 10; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 9:20 PM IST

    The Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key objection window will be closed by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Candidates can object to the Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key for the MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes by emailing ugcet2022documents@gmail.com.

    Also Read: BSEB Board Exams 2023: Bihar Board announces Class 10th, 12th timetable; check schedule

    Candidates, who want to object, must visit the KEA's official website and then, under the latest announcements section, click on the course answer key link. Following that, candidates must check and verify their responses before filing objections to the PGCET 2022 provisional answer key via email to the specified email address. Candidates must submit supporting documentation along with their objections.

    KEA will release the final PGCET answer key after reviewing the objections received in response to the provisional PGCET answer key. On December 1, 2022, the PGCET answer key for the MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes was released.

    Also Read: 'No plans to hold SSC exams only in Hindi language': Government to Rajya Sabha

    Previously, the deadline for raising objections to the PGCET answer key was December 6, 2022; however, KEA has extended the deadline until December 10, 2022.

    The KEA conducts the PGCET entrance examination for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programmes across Karnataka. This year's exam was held on November 19, 2022, and November 20, 2022.

    Also Read: Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 9:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BSEB Board Exams 2023: Bihar Board announces Class 10th, 12th timetable; check schedule - adt

    BSEB Board Exams 2023: Bihar Board announces Class 10th, 12th timetable; check schedule

    Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here - adt

    Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here

    No plans to hold SSC exams only in Hindi language: Government to Rajya Sabha - adt

    'No plans to hold SSC exams only in Hindi language': Government to Rajya Sabha

    UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 released; know how to check, other details - adt

    UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 released; know how to check, other details

    AISSEE 2023: Application correction process to commence on December 7; check details - adt

    AISSEE 2023: Application correction process to commence on December 7; check details

    Recent Stories

    Himachal CM race: Show of strength by Pratibha Singh's supporters, blocks Bhupesh Baghel's carcade - adt

    Himachal CM race: Show of strength by Pratibha Singh's supporters, blocks Bhupesh Baghel's carcade

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: I have been working quite specifically on my power-hitting - Washington Sundar-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'I have been working quite specifically on my power-hitting' - Washington Sundar

    Bigg Boss 16: 5 Celebs that walked out of the reality show from MC Stan to Kavita Kaushik vma

    Bigg Boss 16: 5 Celebs that walked out of the reality show from MC Stan to Kavita Kaushik

    MG 4 EV hatchback to make India debut in Auto Expo 2023 Here is what we know gcw

    MG 4 EV hatchback to make India debut in Auto Expo 2023? Here's what we know

    badminton BWF World Tour Finals 2022: HS Prannoy stuns world number one Victor Axelsen, ends campaign on a high-ayh

    BWF World Tour Finals 2022: HS Prannoy stuns world number one Victor Axelsen, ends campaign on a high

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon