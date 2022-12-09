Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer key objection window to close on Saturday; check details

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the final PGCET answer key after reviewing the objections received in response to the provisional PGCET answer key. Candidates can object to the Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key by emailing, ugcet2022documents@gmail.com.

The Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key objection window will be closed by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Candidates can object to the Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key for the MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes by emailing ugcet2022documents@gmail.com.

Also Read: BSEB Board Exams 2023: Bihar Board announces Class 10th, 12th timetable; check schedule

Candidates, who want to object, must visit the KEA's official website and then, under the latest announcements section, click on the course answer key link. Following that, candidates must check and verify their responses before filing objections to the PGCET 2022 provisional answer key via email to the specified email address. Candidates must submit supporting documentation along with their objections.

KEA will release the final PGCET answer key after reviewing the objections received in response to the provisional PGCET answer key. On December 1, 2022, the PGCET answer key for the MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes was released.

Also Read: 'No plans to hold SSC exams only in Hindi language': Government to Rajya Sabha

Previously, the deadline for raising objections to the PGCET answer key was December 6, 2022; however, KEA has extended the deadline until December 10, 2022.

The KEA conducts the PGCET entrance examination for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programmes across Karnataka. This year's exam was held on November 19, 2022, and November 20, 2022.

Also Read: Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here