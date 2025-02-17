Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2025: Download SO Admit Card from here, exam will be held on February 23

Canara Bank has released the admit cards for Specialist Officer posts. Applicants can download their hall ticket until February 23, 2025, and must bring it along with valid ID to the exam.

Canara Bank SO Admit Card 2025: Download SO Admit Card from here, exam will be held on February 23
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

Canara Bank SO 2025: Admit cards have been issued for the candidates applying for recruitment to Specialist Officer posts in Canara Bank (Canara Bank SO Recruitment 2025). Applicants can download their admit card (Canara Bank SO Admit Card) immediately by visiting the portal. The hall ticket can be downloaded till February 23, 2025.

Canara Bank SO 2025: Important documents

All candidates attending the examination are required to carry a copy of their admit card along with a valid original identity card (Aadhar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, Passport, or Driving License) for verification purposes. Both the identity card and admit card are essential documents for the exam. Without them, entry to the examination hall will not be permitted.

Canara Bank SO 2025: Download admit card with these steps

•    To download Canara Bank SO Admit Card, visit the official website canarabank.com.
•    Go to Career on the home page of the website and click on SO Recruitment link.
•    Go to “Click here to download admit card.”
•    Enter Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
•    The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Canara Bank SO 2025: Exam pattern

The Canara Bank SO Recruitment Exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. Out of these, 75 questions will be from the Professional Knowledge (Specialization Area) subject, and 25 questions will be from Logical Reasoning. Each correct answer will earn 1 mark. Please note that there is a provision for negative marking in this exam; 1/4 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates will have 2 hours to complete the question paper.

Candidates who will obtain the prescribed cutoff marks in the written test will be invited for the next stage of recruitment i.e. interview. This recruitment drive is open for 60 posts.

