NEET MDS 2025: Register for MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April

NEET MDS 2025 exam will be organized in the month of April. The online applications begin on February 18. Stay updated on eligibility, syllabus, and exam pattern.

NEET MDS 2025: According to media reports, the registration process of online application for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) exam will start from February 18, 2025. Online application forms for the exam will be accepted till March 10, 2025. The exam will be conducted on April 19. Candidates should note that till now no notification has been issued by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences on the official website https://natboard.edu.in regarding the exam date or registration related details. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the portal to get the latest updates.

NEET MDS 2025: important dates

Online application for NEET MDS exam begins: February 18, 2025

Last date to apply online for NEET MDS exam: March 10, 2025

NEET MDS exam date: April 19, 2025

NEET MDS Exam Information Bulletin: May be announced soon

Also read: JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration: Fill the Session 2 exam form soon, last date of application is close

After the release of the information bulletin for NEET MDS Exam 2025 on the official website, candidates will be able to check all the details related to the exam like exam syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, exam fee, exam date, admit card release date and other important details.

NEET MDS 2025 Notification

NEET MDS exam was earlier scheduled to be held in January. The exam calendar for 2025 was initially released by NBEMS on November 27, 2024, stating that the exam would be conducted on January 31, 2025. However, there was confusion among students as the registration had not yet started. With the release of the new exam date, this confusion has now been resolved. In the year 2024, the entrance examination was conducted by NBEMS on March 18. This year the examination is being delayed by one month.

Also read: UP BEd 2025: How to fill the application form for UP BEd entrance exam, check complete details here

NEET UG Registration 2025: Online registration for NEET UG exam

The process of online application for NEET UG exam 2025 is currently going on. Application forms for this exam conducted for admission to undergraduate programs will be accepted till March 7, 2025.

Latest Videos