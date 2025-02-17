Career

How to become a data analyst in India after 12th

Image credits: Getty

Want to become a data analyst?

Follow this simple guide to understand the qualifications and experience you need to become a data analyst in India.

Image credits: Getty

Choose the right course

After class 12th, pursue a Bachelor's degree in fields like Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or Economics, which will give you a solid foundation.
 

Image credits: Getty

Education

Programmes like BTech in statistics, computer science, economics, mathematics, or information technology can give you an edge.
 

Image credits: Getty

Key skills

Moreover, focus on learning skills like Excel, SQL, data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI), and statistical analysis software (e.g., R, Python).
 

Image credits: Getty

Certification

If you don't have the right degree, consider doing online certifications in data analytics from platforms like Coursera, Udemy, or LinkedIn Learning to build expertise.
 

Image credits: Getty

Gain practical experience

Try to get internships or work on real-world data analysis projects to gain hands-on experience.
 

Image credits: Getty

Analytical thinking

Work on improving your problem-solving skills and ability to interpret data to make informed decisions.
 

Image credits: Getty

Stay updated

Keep learning about the latest trends in data analytics, such as machine learning, AI, and big data.
 

Image credits: Getty

Apply for jobs

Once you have the required skills, start applying for entry-level data analyst jobs in companies or start freelancing. The starting salary can range from Rs 2-5 lakh.

Image credits: Getty

5 must-read books on effective communication for career success

How to become a commercial pilot in India

Top 5 online courses to boost your digital marketing career

7 best architecture colleges in India for aspiring architects