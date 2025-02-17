How to become a data analyst in India after 12th

Career
Follow this simple guide to understand the qualifications and experience you need to become a data analyst in India.
After class 12th, pursue a Bachelor's degree in fields like Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or Economics, which will give you a solid foundation.
Programmes like BTech in statistics, computer science, economics, mathematics, or information technology can give you an edge.
Moreover, focus on learning skills like Excel, SQL, data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI), and statistical analysis software (e.g., R, Python).
If you don't have the right degree, consider doing online certifications in data analytics from platforms like Coursera, Udemy, or LinkedIn Learning to build expertise.
Try to get internships or work on real-world data analysis projects to gain hands-on experience.
Work on improving your problem-solving skills and ability to interpret data to make informed decisions.
Keep learning about the latest trends in data analytics, such as machine learning, AI, and big data.
Once you have the required skills, start applying for entry-level data analyst jobs in companies or start freelancing. The starting salary can range from Rs 2-5 lakh.
