ISC 2026 topper Anushka Ghosh expressed happiness after scoring 400/400. She revealed her motivation stemmed from a 'disappointment' in Class 10, where she lost two marks in English, pushing her to achieve a perfect score in Class 12.

Indian School Certificate (ISC) 2026 topper Anushka Ghosh expressed happiness over her achievement and highlighted the motivation she drew from her Class 10th results, which pushed her to aim for perfection in Class 12 Speaking to ANI, Ghosh stated that she scored 498 out of 500 marks in Class 10th, with two marks being deducted in the English subject. Describing English as her favourite subject, the ISC 2026 examinations topper, added that she ensured to score full marks in the English subject after the 'disappointment' in Class 10th. "I am very happy. I scored 498 out of 500 in Class 10th, with two marks less in English, which is my favourite subject. I was disappointed by the two marks less in English, so I decided I had to score full marks in Class 12th. Today, when I saw my results, I got 400 out of 400 and 100 out of 100 in English, which made me very happy. My mother taught me as a child, and school was my second home. Everyone there was supportive and accessible. Everyone there always helped... I am currently preparing to study engineering," Ghosh said.

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CISCE Results 2026: An Overview

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday declared the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examinations, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students across the country. According to an official statement, the results reflected consistently high levels of academic performance, with overall pass percentages remaining above 99 per cent in both examinations.

The ISC (Class XII) examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.13 per cent, with girls achieving 99.48 per cent and boys recording 98.81 per cent, as per the official release. Similarly, the ICSE (Class X) examination registered an overall pass percentage of 99.18 per cent. Girls secured a pass rate of 99.46 per cent, while boys recorded 98.93 per cent, with girls outperforming boys in both examinations.

The Northern region recorded the highest participation in both ICSE and ISC examinations. In terms of performance, the Southern region emerged as the top performer in the ISC (Class XII) examinations with a pass percentage of 99.87 per cent, followed by the Western region at 99.55 per cent.

The ISC examination saw participation from 1,553 schools, with a total of 103,316 candidates, including 54,118 boys (52.38 per cent) and 49,198 girls (47.62 per cent). The ICSE examination was conducted across 2,957 schools, with 258,721 candidates appearing, including 137,503 boys (53.15 per cent) and 121,218 girls (46.85 per cent).

Post-Result Process and Student Support

CISCE has outlined a clear and student-centric post-result process. The recheck window will be open from 1 May to 4 May 2026, followed by re-evaluation and improvement examinations scheduled in June and July 2026. Additionally, CISCE provided a dedicated 24x7 helpline, #iGotHelp, from February onwards to assist students during the examination period, offering timely guidance, counselling, and emotional support to help them manage academic stress and related concerns effectively. (ANI)