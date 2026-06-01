Meet Arohi Deshpande, the female topper of JEE Advanced 2026. She secured an impressive rank with a stellar score and credits her success to a unique color-coding study strategy that boosted retention and clarity. Here’s a look at her achievement and smart prep method.

Arohi Deshpande JEE Advanced 2026: The results for JEE Advanced 2026, one of India's toughest engineering entrance exams, are out, and so are the inspiring stories of students who cracked it. While Shubham Kumar from Gaya, Bihar, secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, the top-performing female candidate is Arohi Deshpande. Arohi not only topped the women's category in the JEE Advanced 2026 exam but has also become an inspiration for thousands of students with her hard work and disciplined preparation. What's more, she had already proven her talent by securing a fantastic rank in the JEE Main exam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

So, who is Arohi Deshpande, the female category topper in JEE Advanced 2026? What were her marks, and what was her preparation strategy?

How much did JEE Advanced 2026 female topper Arohi Deshpande score?

Arohi Deshpande scored an impressive 280 out of 360 marks in JEE Advanced 2026. With this performance, she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 77 and became the number one female candidate. She appeared for the exam from the Delhi zone. Her performance in JEE Main 2026 was also brilliant, where she had secured AIR 99. Her consistent top performance in both major exams has made her one of the most talked-about students this year.

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2026: Subham Kumar tops with AIR 1; Delhi zone dominates

Where is Arohi Deshpande from?

Arohi Deshpande is originally from Pune in Maharashtra. However, to chase her IIT dream, she spent the last four years preparing in Kota, Rajasthan. Kota is widely known as India's biggest hub for engineering and medical entrance exam coaching. She took coaching from the Allen Institute and remained focused on her goal. All that hard work, living away from home, has now paid off with this spectacular result.

How did Arohi Deshpande study? She shared her success formula

After the JEE Advanced 2026 results, Arohi shared her preparation strategy. She said that instead of just relying on classroom studies, she made time management her biggest strength. She would use holidays and Sundays to complete her syllabus and work on her weaker topics. If any chapter was left unfinished, she would set aside extra time to complete it. Arohi believes that regular revision is the real key to success in any competitive exam, which is why she constantly updated her notes.

The 'Color Coding Technique' made revision easy

An interesting part of Arohi's preparation was her note-making technique. She explained that she used a 'Color Coding Technique' while preparing notes, especially for subjects like Chemistry. By marking important formulas, concepts, and facts in different colours, she could recall key points quickly during revision. This also made it much easier to review the syllabus in the final days before the exam.

If you miss a class, don't panic, just recover

Arohi also gave an important piece of advice to other students. She said that during preparation, you might sometimes miss a class due to health or other reasons. In such a situation, instead of panicking or getting stressed, you should focus on systematically covering the missed portion. She believes that in competitive exams, success comes to those who maintain consistency even in difficult situations.