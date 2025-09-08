The BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 is out! Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. Check the exam date, pattern, and important instructions.

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 71st Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (CCE Prelims 2025). Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. The commission has clarified that admit cards will not be sent by post, so all candidates must download it online. A direct link to download the admit card is also available here.

How to Download BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card?

First, visit the official website bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on My Account and login.

Click on the admit card link.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout.

Carry an extra copy to the exam as you will have to submit it to the examiner after signing.

Check these details on the BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card

Roll number and barcode should be clearly printed.

Name, date of birth, photo, and signature should be correct.

Exam center name and code will be available on the website from September 11, 2025.

When will the BPSC 71st Preliminary Exam be held?

The BPSC 71st Preliminary Exam will be held on September 13, 2025. The exam duration will be 2 hours, and a total of 150 objective-type questions will be asked. There will also be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

Important Guidelines for Candidates

Candidates must reach the exam center 2 hours before the reporting time, i.e., by 9:30 am.

Entry to the exam center is allowed until 11:00 am. No entry will be permitted after that.

Candidates must carry 2 copies of the admit card.

Do not forget to carry your ID card and necessary documents.

How many vacancies are there?

A total of 1,298 posts will be filled through the 71st CCE. Recently, the commission added 34 new vacancies. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to carefully read the admit card before the exam and follow all the guidelines given in it.