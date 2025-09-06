India Post Payments Bank is recruiting retired bankers for a Consultant post, while Kolkata Municipal Corporation is hiring 19 Sub Assistant Engineers. Eligible candidates must apply online by September 10, 2025.

WB Job Recruitment: Excellent news for government job aspirants! India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), under the Department of Posts and the Central Government, has announced multiple vacancies. A recruitment notification has been released for various contractual positions in this state-owned bank.

Which positions are being recruited for?

According to the official notification, India Post Payments Bank is conducting contractual recruitment for multiple roles, specifically targeting retired professionals. Currently, there is one vacancy for the position of Consultant. The initial contract will be for three years, with the possibility of a two-year extension based on performance. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary as per bank norms. Applications must be submitted online.

Educational Qualifications of Applicants:-

Applicants interested in the relevant post must be under 65 years of age. In addition, the applicant must have a bachelor's degree in any subject from a recognized university. And the job candidates must have experience working as a retired Deputy General Manager or General Manager of any nationalized bank. Special preference will be given to those with at least 30 years of professional experience.

Application Deadline:-

Candidates need to apply online with all necessary information for the posts mentioned in the notification. The last date to apply is September 10. After that, eligible candidates will be selected through interviews based on merit. However, it has been advised to keep an eye on the main website for detailed information on this matter.

On the other hand, great news for job seekers. This time there will be government job opportunities. This time, Electrical Engineers will be recruited in Kolkata Municipal Corporation. If you are an interested candidate, apply today. The application process has already started. This time you can get a job in a government organization. They will be recruited for the post of 'Sub Assistant Engineer' in the State Municipal Service Commission. Recruitment will be under Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Total vacancies are 19.

Electrical engineers will soon get job opportunities in Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Candidates with a postgraduate degree or diploma in Electrical Engineering can apply. You can apply if you have a diploma from an institution recognized by the State Council for Engineering and Technical Education. Those under 37 years of age can apply for the job.

