The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offers the Golden Jubilee Scholarship each year to support students from economically weaker backgrounds in pursuing higher education. Under this scheme, eligible students can receive up to ₹40,000 per year. Applications for 2025 are now open. Students enrolled in degree, diploma, or ITI courses are encouraged to apply. The last date to apply online is September 22nd.

Who can apply?

Students enrolled in government or private colleges, universities, and ITI institutions across India are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The scheme offers two types of scholarships: a General Scholarship and a Special Scholarship exclusively for girls.

Eligibility for General Scholarship:

Minimum 60% marks in 12th or 10th grade.

Passed in the academic year 2022-23, 2023-24, or 2024-25.

Enrolled in Medicine, Engineering, Arts and Science, Diploma, or ITI courses this year.

Annual family income should not exceed ₹4,50,000.

Eligibility for Special Scholarship for Girls:

Passed 10th grade with 60% marks.

Passed in the academic year 2022-23, 2023-24, or 2024-25.

Enrolled in 11th grade, ITI, or Diploma courses.

Annual family income should not exceed ₹4,50,000.

Scholarship Amount:

The scholarship amount varies depending on the student's course:

• Medical students: ₹40,000 per year (₹20,000 in two installments).

• Engineering students: ₹30,000 per year (₹15,000 in two installments).

• Graduate and Diploma students: ₹20,000 per year (₹10,000 in two installments).

• Special Scholarship for Girls: ₹15,000 per year.

The scholarship amount is credited directly to the student's bank account. The Special Scholarship for Girls is awarded for a duration of two years.

How to Apply:

Required Documents:

• Student's bank account details, IFSC code, check

• Income certificate

• Educational qualification certificates

• Aadhaar number

• Higher education enrollment certificate

Gather these documents and submit the online application at licindia.in/golden-jubilee-foundation. The last date to apply is September 22, 2025. Eligible students should not miss this great opportunity.