LinkedIn's 2026 report reveals AI Engineer as Bengaluru's top growing job. Discover the top 10 roles and learn why professionals are concerned about skill gaps and competition in the evolving tech hub.

Bengaluru: LinkedIn has released its 'Jobs on the Rise 2026' report, which states that AI Engineer is the fastest-growing job in Bengaluru. According to this new research, 72% of people are looking for a new job in 2026. However, more than a third feel unprepared, citing a lack of skills for rapid technological change (38%) and how to stand out amidst today's increasing competition (37%).

To help professionals navigate this uncertainty, LinkedIn has released its 'Jobs on the Rise 2026' list. AI Engineer has emerged as the fastest-growing job in Bengaluru, showcasing the city's continued leadership in technology, product innovation, and global digital services.

Beyond technology, the following jobs have also made the list

Speaking on the matter, Nirajita Banerjee, a career expert at LinkedIn and Senior Managing Editor of LinkedIn India News, said, 'There is a consistent demand for adaptable professionals in Bengaluru's job market. As job roles evolve across various sectors, employers are prioritizing adaptability in employees. Professionals who combine their core skills with AI knowledge, can deliver results on specific projects, and are willing to take on diverse responsibilities are finding better prospects. This is because hiring is extending beyond technology into design and consulting sectors as well.'

Key findings from the research report

According to LinkedIn research, 94% of professionals in India feel comfortable using AI in their job search. However, the report reveals that nearly half (48%) are unsure how to differentiate themselves when AI is used in recruitment. Among them, 54% say AI could be a barrier to getting a recruiter's attention. Despite these concerns, 65% believe AI helps bridge the communication gap between candidates and recruiters and improves interaction with them.

LinkedIn offers a wide range of AI tools, including an AI-powered job search feature. This allows members to search for jobs in their own words and discover new roles they might not have considered.

This feature is now available globally in English, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Already, more than 1.3 million members globally use this feature daily, and over 25 million searches are conducted weekly through this new job search feature.

Once you find suitable jobs, you can use LinkedIn's Job Match feature to see which jobs match your skills and qualifications. This allows you to focus on opportunities that are more suitable and have a higher chance of selection.

Top 10 fastest-growing jobs in Bengaluru

1. AI Engineer

2. Director of Artificial Intelligence

3. Professor

4. Vice President of Global Sales

5. Director of Product Engineering

6. General Manager Business Development

7. Warehouse Team Lead

8. Information Technology Auditor

9. Legal Analyst

10. Founder