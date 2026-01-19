RBI Recruitment 2026: 572 Office Attendant Jobs for 10th Pass, Apply Online
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is hiring for 572 Office Attendant posts. 10th pass candidates aged 18-25 can apply online by February 4, 2026. Find out eligibility, fees, and how to apply.
Reserve Bank Job Opportunity
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a new recruitment for 572 Office Attendant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online until February 4, 2026.
Education and Age Qualification
Applicants need a 10th-grade pass. Graduates can't apply. The age limit is 18-25, with relaxations for certain categories. Must be fluent in the local language of the state.
Application Fee Details
Fee: ₹450+GST for Gen/OBC/EWS; ₹50+GST for SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen, payable online. Selection is via an online test and a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).
How to Apply and Important Dates
Go to rbi.org.in and click 'Recruitment for the post of Office Attendant - Panel Year 2025'. The last day to apply and pay is Feb 4, 2026. Exams are likely on Feb 28 & Mar 1, 2026.
