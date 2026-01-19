Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2026! Applications invited for 14 Marketing Executive posts. Opportunity for MBA/PGDM graduates. Salary up to ₹50,000. Apply now!

Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster, has published an official notification to fill vacant Marketing Executive positions. Eligible and interested candidates have the opportunity to apply online.

Through this recruitment process, a total of 14 Marketing Executive positions will be filled to work in various parts of the country.

Post Details

Organization Name: Prasar Bharati

Post Name: Marketing Executive

Total Posts: 14

Job Location: All India

Salary Details

Selected candidates will be offered a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 50,000. The salary will be determined based on the candidate's experience and qualifications.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed an MBA or PG Diploma from a recognized university. Preference will be given to those with qualifications in Marketing or a related field.

Age Limit

As of January 06, 2026, the maximum age of the candidates should not exceed 35 years.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected through an interview. The date and venue of the interview will be officially announced later.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply by following the steps below:

First, visit the official Prasar Bharati website at https://prasarbharati.gov.in/.

Click on the relevant link for the Marketing Executive recruitment.

Complete the registration process using your email ID and mobile number.

Upload the required documents.

Finally, submit the application and download a copy of the application for future reference.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: January 06, 2026

Application Last Date: January 21, 2026

This is a good opportunity for candidates looking for a job in a prestigious central government organization like Prasar Bharati. Eligible candidates are advised to apply before the last date.