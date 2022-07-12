Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 out; know how to download

    Candidates who have applied for the Assam PAT 2022 and will be taking the exam can now download their hall tickets.
     

    Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 out; know how to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 3:22 PM IST

    Every year, the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Assam, conducts the Polytechnic Admission Test, PAT. The Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming PAT is now available on the DTE's official website, dte.assam.gov.in.

    Candidates who have applied for the Assam PAT 2022 and will be taking the exam can now download their hall tickets. Candidates can now access the admit card link on the official website. Candidates must enter their login information, which includes their date of birth, roll number, and any other information requested.

    After downloading the admit card, candidates must review all the information, including the roll number, registration number, full name, examination date, time, and location. The guidelines for the exam day are also mentioned, and candidates are encouraged to read them.

    Candidates should keep in mind that they must have their admit card with them at all times on the day of the examination; otherwise, they will be denied entry into the examination hall. They must all have a valid photo ID along with the admit card.

    Know how to download the Assam PAT Admit Card 2022: 
    1) Go to the website, dte.assam.gov.in
    2) Go to the download Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 link 
    3) Enter the login credentials such as date of birth, application number
    4) Then submit
    5) Download admit card and take a printout

    Candidates are advised to double-check their admit cards to avoid discrepancies. The Assam PAT 2022 is set to take place on July 24, 2022.

    Also Read: UGC NET 2022 admit cards released; know how to download, other details

    Also Read: UP B.Ed 2022: Entrance exam to begin today; know guidelines, other details

    Also Read: OJEE Exam 2022: Final schedule released; know details here

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET UG 2022 5 tips to prepare better for medical entrance exam last minute gcw

    NEET 2022: 5 tips to prepare better for medical entrance exam last minute

    CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be released today; know details here - adt

    CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be released today; know details here

    NEET UG 2022 NTA to release NEET admit card here s how to download it gcw

    NEET UG 2022: NTA releases NEET admit card; here's how to download it

    SLAT 2022 Symbiosis University to announce results today know time and how to check scores gcw

    SLAT 2022: Symbiosis University to announce results today; know time and how to check scores

    NEET UG 2022: Admit card to be released on July 12; know time, other details - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Admit card to be released on July 12; know time, other details

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along trending for single take on population growth thanks netizens with Govinda meme gcw

    'Itni Khushi': Nagaland minister trending for 'single' take on population growth thanks netizens

    Liverpool will give it its best and try to win it all - Diogo Jota ahead of Manchester United friendly-ayh

    'Liverpool will give it its best and try to win it all' - Diogo Jota ahead of Man United friendly

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale to begin on July 23; know everything about it - adt

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale to begin on July 23; know everything about it

    Twitter introduces Unmention feature will allow users to remove tags Know how it functions gcw

    Twitter introduces 'Unmention' feature, will allow users to remove tags; Know more

    Mother elephant protects her calf against rain; netizens praised mother's love - gps

    Mother elephant protects her calf against rain; netizens praised mother's love

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon