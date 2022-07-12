Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 out; know how to download

Candidates who have applied for the Assam PAT 2022 and will be taking the exam can now download their hall tickets.

Every year, the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Assam, conducts the Polytechnic Admission Test, PAT. The Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming PAT is now available on the DTE's official website, dte.assam.gov.in.

Candidates must enter their login information, which includes their date of birth, roll number, and any other information requested.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must review all the information, including the roll number, registration number, full name, examination date, time, and location. The guidelines for the exam day are also mentioned, and candidates are encouraged to read them.

Candidates should keep in mind that they must have their admit card with them at all times on the day of the examination; otherwise, they will be denied entry into the examination hall. They must all have a valid photo ID along with the admit card.

Know how to download the Assam PAT Admit Card 2022:

1) Go to the website, dte.assam.gov.in

2) Go to the download Assam PAT Admit Card 2022 link

3) Enter the login credentials such as date of birth, application number

4) Then submit

5) Download admit card and take a printout

Candidates are advised to double-check their admit cards to avoid discrepancies. The Assam PAT 2022 is set to take place on July 24, 2022.

