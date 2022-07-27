AP TET 2022: Admit card released; know how to download

Candidates who applied for the AP TET exam 2022 can check and download their AP TET admit card 2022 by logging in to the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

The admit card for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET 2022, has been released. Candidates who applied for the AP TET exam 2022 can check and download their AP TET admit card 2022 by logging in to the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. Enter your ID and date of birth to access the candidate's login.

The AP TET August 2022 exam will begin on August 6, 2022. The exam will be divided into two sessions. Session 1 will occur from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Session 2 will occur from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held in computer-based format until August 21. Candidates can view the AP TET August exam schedule 2022 below.

Know how to download the AP TET 2022:

1) Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

2) Click on the candidate's login portal on the homepage

3) On the new login page, key in your ID and DOB

4) AP TET Admit Card 2022 will appear

5) Check the details and download it

6) Take a printout

Know about the exam pattern AP TET 2022:

The AP TET exam will consist of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper will contain 150 questions in the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. Both papers will be worth 150 points, so that each question will be worth one point. There are no negative marking options.

Candidates taking the AP TET exam in 2022 must bring their admit cards to the exam location.

