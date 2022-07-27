HP TET 2022: Admit card for TGT non-medical, language test released; know how to download

Candidates who plan to take the HP TET 2022 Exam for TGT Non-Medical and Language Test can now access their admit cards on the official website, hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET 2022 Admit Card for the July 31, 2022 Exam. Candidates who plan to take the HP TET 2022 Exam for TGT Non-Medical and Language Test can now access their admit cards on the official website, hpbose.org.

According to the official prospectus for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, HP TET 2022 Exams, admit cards will be distributed four days before the exam date. TGT Non-Medical and Language Test admit cards for the July 31 exam were released on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Candidates taking the HP TET 2022 Exam can download their admit cards by following the process and steps outlined below.

Know how to download the HP TET 2022 Admit Card:

1) Go to the official website, hpbose.org

2) Click on the 'TET (JUN) 2022' link

3) Key in the application number and DOB

4) The HP TET Admit Card will be displayed

5) Download and take a printout

Candidates should bring a printout of their HP TET 2022 Admit Card to the exam centre. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall or take the TET exam unless they have their admit card.

HP TET 2022 began on July 24, 2022, and will end on August 13, 2022. The HP TET exam for TGT Non-Medical and Language Teacher TET will be held on July 31, 2022.

These tests would be given in two sessions. The TGT Non-medical Exam will take place from 10 am to 1 pm, and the Language Teacher Exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

