Agnipath recruitment: Indian Navy to start application process for Agniveer (MR) posts; details here

The recruiting effort intends to fill 200 positions in the Indian Navy for Agniveers. These positions are available for cooks, stewards, and hygienists. They must have been born between December 1, 1999, and May 31, 2005.

Indian Navy will start the application process for recruitment of Agniveer (MR) posts under the new Agnipath scheme from today till July 30. Candidates interested in joining the Indian Navy should go to https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/. Applicants must have completed the class 10 board exam from a school education board recognised by the Ministry of Education.

The selection procedure for Agniveer (MR) positions will commence with a shortlisting of candidates based on their class 10 test percentage. Candidates who have been shortlisted will get call-up letters for the written examination and physical fitness test (PFT).

Aadhaar card is required to take the written examination/PFT. After the written exam, merit list will be created on the basis of the candidates’ performance in the written test and qualification in PFT.

In addition to the minimum qualifications, these individuals "shall be taught in fire weapons and assigned additional jobs to ensure the proper operation of the organisation," according to the official Indian Navy website.

Candidates will be involved in all aspects of a ship's operations. "Candidates selected will receive basic training at INS Chilka, followed by professional training in the designated trade in various navy training stations," according to the website. It said, "Branches/trades will be assigned based on service requirements."

Agniveer applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 15 and 21 on the day of enrollment. Only the Agniveer 2022 class has received a one-time waiver of the maximum age limit up to 23 years of age.

