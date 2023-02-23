Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who Let The Dogs Out: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In Fierce “Dog-Fight” As Big Eyes Leverages With “Loot Box”

    New meme token, Big Eyes Coin ($BIG) looks set to give Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIBA) a run for their money, having had an incredible run in presale.

    Who Let The Dogs Out: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In Fierce "Dog-Fight" As Big Eyes Leverages With "Loot Box"-vpn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 7:26 PM IST

    The two most valuable meme coins in the cryptocurrency market, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIBA) have not stopped breathing down each other’s neck as the struggle for the position of the biggest meme coin gets even fiercer. Occupying the 10th and 13th positions respectively on the overall ranking, Dogecoin (DOGE and Shiba Inu (SHIBA) have both recorded a growth of over  6% in the last seven days.

    On the other hand, new meme token, Big Eyes Coin ($BIG) looks set to give Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIBA) a run for their money, having had an incredible run in presale.  Let’s now take a look at how all-three canines have performed lately.

    Dogecoin: Making A Dogs Dinner Of The Competition

    As a spoof of the well-known "doge" Internet meme, which uses a Shiba Inu dog as its emblem, Dogecoin (DOGE), has been one of the major meme tokens in the cryptocurrency industry for quite a while. In fact, it is the leading meme coin, ahead of Shiba inu. Dogecoin is coming at the back of a splendid performance which had put it on the 9th spot. However, having been knocked down to third by Polygon (MATIC), it’s now playing catch up.

    It also has to ward off challenges from Shiba Inu, Polkadot and Solana, who are also aiming to push it further down

    Shiba Inu Won't Give Up The Chase

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), which goes by the self-acclaimed name "DOGECOIN KILLER," was founded in 2020 and is seen as a Dogecoin rival. Due to the charming beauty of the currency along with news stories and tweets from celebrities like Elon Musk, the meme token has now grown in popularity and value.

    Despite setting out to dethrone Dogecoin as the king of meme coins,  Shiba Inu sits three places behind Dogecoin and has not succeeded in achieving its long-term desire. However, given the unpredictability of the cryptocurrency industry, impossible might indeed be nothing, especially considering that Shiba has a market capitalisation of more than $7,000, $4,000 lower than that of Dogecoin.

    Big Eyes Coin: Kitten With All In Its Kitty

    Cat-themed coin, Big Eyes Coin, has been described as the meme coin with the potential of usurping Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as the foremost meme coin. Experts believe that, given its unbelievable presale run, $BIG has al in its kitty to upstage DOGE AND SHIBA.

    Having recorded one of the largest cryptocurrency presales ever, BIG looks set to take over the market when it finally launches. This is due to the huge following and massive goodwill which it enjoys among investors and experts, largely because of its philanthropic and investor-centric style. Big Eyes Coin has raised the bar of generosity and, without a doubt, has earned the love, loyalty and mammoth followership of all and sundry.It has also allotted 5% of its earnings to global NGOs that work to save the oceans.

    With the recent announcement of the Loot Box offer by Big Eyes Coin, investors now have the chance to receive up to 5,000% of their initial contributions. A 1,000 box purchase with this offer might result in a 10,000% profit. The $100 Loot Box has a maximum payout of $5,000, giving investors a 500% return on their investment. Thus, this offers the chance for a 5000% return! Big Eyes Coi is the investment not to miss in 2023!

    Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG): 

    Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space 

    Website: https://bigeyes.space 

    Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 7:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta layoff Facebook parent may lay off more employees soon suggests report gcw

    Meta layoff: Facebook parent may lay off more employees soon, suggests report

    Gives me hope for the future Microsoft co founder Bill Gates lavishes praise on India gcw

    'Gives me hope for the future...' Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates lavishes praise on India

    McKinsey to eliminate nearly 2000 jobs likely to be finalised in coming weeks gcw

    McKinsey to eliminate nearly 2,000 jobs; likely to be finalised in coming weeks

    Wipro offers lower salary packages to freshers reduces by 50 per cent Report gcw

    Wipro offers lower salary packages to freshers, reduces by 50%: Report

    UPI-PayNow launched: know transaction limit, who can use, how it works, other details - adt

    UPI-PayNow launched: know transaction limit, who can use, how it works, other details

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Engineering student, his friend killed in train accident while making video; check details AJR

    Delhi: Engineering student, his friend killed in train accident while making video; check details

    Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty gets brutally fat-shamed for her latest pictures; check them out RBA

    Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty gets brutally fat-shamed for her latest pictures; check them out

    Bhojpuri VIRAL Holi video Yamini Singh Khesari Lal Yadav romantic Holi Mein Aas Ba is perfect for festival RBA

    Bhojpuri VIRAL Holi video: Yamini Singh, Khesari Lal's romantic ‘Holi Mein Aas Ba’ is perfect for festival

    Kash hamein Modi mil jaye Pakistani man wishes Narendra Modi was his PM over economic crisis AJR

    'Kash hamein Modi mil jaye': Pakistani man wishes Narendra Modi was his PM over economic crisis

    Haryana Budget 2023 Old age pension hiked by Rs 250 no new tax to be levied gcw

    Haryana Budget 2023: Old age pension hiked by Rs 250, no new tax to be levied

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon