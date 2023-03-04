Which 2 qualities should new recruits have? Infosys founder Narayana Murthy reveals

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy explained that an employee's ability to finish a task successfully and efficiently can be tested immediately, which he believes is one of the most important requirements. He asserted that value system and competence are two vital traits. Infosys recently fired 600 new employees after they failed to perform well, as per reports.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has revealed two important qualities that should be analyzed in new recruiters. He stated that having a strong value system and being competent are two essential qualities that new hires should possess while addressing the Nasscom Tech and Leadership Conference 2023 in Mumbai.

The ability of an employee to complete a job effectively and quickly can be tested right away, according to Murthy, who considers this to be one of the most crucial requirements. He also claimed that although it is challenging to determine in a short period of time whether a senior individual is conscious of system principles and capable of acting immediately for the benefit of the business, this is one of the qualities he believes a higher-level employee should possess.

"That will only manifest itself when their morals are put to the test. Value system verification is a tough task. I have no solution to that problem. But by taking quick and decisive action, you send a message to everybody in the company that this will not be tolerated and that's a reasonable deterrent," he added.

It's important to note that Infosys recently let go of 600 freshly recruited staff members after they underperformed on an internal test of evaluation given by the tech business, according to accounts. This news was released shortly after Wipro allegedly let go 400 freshmen for consistently failing tests even after their training session.

The layoff news shouldn't be shocking given that numerous large tech firms laid off thousands of workers in the first two months of 2023. Compared to Amazon, which laid off 18,000 workers, Google sent layoff letters to 12,000 of its staff. When Meta revealed the elimination of 11,000 jobs, many people were disappointed.