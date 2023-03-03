Why is the new Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) a must buy for your home?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon has launched a new Echo Dot smart speaker with motion detection and temperature sensor. Since the smart speaker is powered by Amazon virtual assistant Alexa, users can use Hindi and English voice commands to play music, control smart home appliances, set timers, and add create reminders. The new Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) carries a price tag of Rs 5,499, but the company is offering an introductory price of Rs 4,999.

    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    A new Echo Dot smart device from Amazon has been released with motion and weather sensors. The new Echo Dot (2023 or 5th generation) resembles its forebears in terms of design, but Amazon claims that it will have "deeper sound and clearer voices than all prior versions."

    Users can use Hindi and English vocal instructions to play music, manage smart house products, set schedules, and add notes because the smart device is driven by Amazon's virtual helper Alexa.

    Despite being smaller, the new Amazon Echo Dot resembles the fourth-generation edition in appearance. To use the device, users must link it to Wi-Fi and a power source. The Alexa software for Android or iOS must also be connected with the device. The speaker is Wi-Fi dual-band compatible.

    The new Echo Dot (5th generation) has a larger driver capacity to produce louder music. The current-generation model's 3.5mm headphone port has also been eliminated by Amazon.

    The most significant upgrade this year is the built-in temperature and motion sensors for ultrasonic devices, which enables customers to create practical smart home patterns with compatible devices. This allows users to, alternately, "automatically switch on the room lights upon entering the room" and "automatically turn on the AC if the room gets too heated" using the Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen).

    Similar to earlier versions, the new Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker also has in-line controls for Alexa activation and audio control. To protect users' private, a mic-off switch is also provided.

    The cost of the new Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) is Rs 5,499, but the business is currently giving it for Rs 4,999. On Amazon India, the smart device will be offered at a limited discount from March 2 to 4. Additionally, users can buy it from Croma, Reliance Digital, Poorvika, and other physical and internet shops.

    (Photo: Twitter | @deepanker70)

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
