The World Economic Forum and Deloitte have expanded the Yes/Cities urban innovation programme to Delhi. The Yes/Delhi Urban Innovation Challenge, set for August 2026, will seek solutions for the city's urban challenges through collaboration.

WEF and Deloitte Launch Yes/Cities Programme in Delhi

The World Economic Forum (WEF), in collaboration with Deloitte, has expanded its global Yes/Cities urban innovation programme to Delhi, with the initiative set to launch the Yes/Delhi Urban Innovation Challenge in August 2026 to identify and scale solutions for the capital's urban challenges. The expansion began with a Design Thinking and Collaborator Ecosystem Workshop, bringing together public institutions, private sector leaders, innovators, community organisations and knowledge partners to co-create solutions for a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive Delhi, according to the media release.

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A Collaborative Approach to Urban Solutions

"The most effective urban solutions emerge when diverse perspectives come together around a shared purpose. As cities navigate growing demands on infrastructure, sustainability and collaboration will be critical to turning challenges into opportunities," said Romal Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte South Asia.

"Through WEF's Yes/Cities initiative, Delhi has an opportunity to create a strong innovation ecosystem that can identify, test and scale solutions with lasting impact. We are proud to be associated with this effort and to support the development of ideas that can help shape the future of urban living," Shetty added.

The Yes/Delhi Urban Innovation Challenge

According to the release, insights from the workshop will help shape the upcoming Yes/Delhi Urban Innovation Challenge, which will invite startups and innovators to develop practical and scalable solutions for the city. Following a competitive selection process, selected innovators will receive mentorship, technical support and ecosystem connections to pilot, implement and scale their solutions in Delhi, with the aim of turning promising ideas into measurable on-ground impact.

Global Expansion and Future Goals

The launch marks the expansion of the global place-based innovation programme after its introduction in Bengaluru in 2025. According to the release, the Yes/Cities programme aims to support more than 1,000 innovators and create an impact across more than 50 cities by 2030.

The Yes/Cities initiative is led by the World Economic Forum, Deloitte and other partners. The programme brings together governments, innovators, investors and businesses to strengthen local innovation ecosystems, improve urban quality of life and support solutions to pressing global challenges, the release added. (ANI)