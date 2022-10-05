Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter takeover: Elon Musk buyout gets green light, deal to close at $54.20 per share

    "The intention of the company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share," Twitter said in a tweet confirming the billionaire entrepreneur is apparently abandoning his legal battle to terminate the deal.

    Twitter takeover Elon Musk buyout gets green light deal to close at USD 54 20 per share gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

    Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to complete his takeover of Twitter at the original agreed-upon price, just weeks before the commencement of a contentious court battle over his efforts to back out of the transaction.

    In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the world's richest man stated that he wrote Twitter a letter promising to uphold the deal. The newest twist in the long-running issue comes before of a high-stakes trial in a bid to make Tesla CEO Elon Musk accountable to the pact he made in April. Activists are concerned that Musk's possible leadership of the social networking site would allow for more rude and misleading messages.

    Early rumours of Musk's U-turn on Tuesday drove a jump in Twitter's share value, resulting in a trading halt, which was lifted following the regulatory filing. "We write to inform you that the Musk Parties plan to continue to deal close," said a copy of the letter to Twitter posted with the SEC.

    Twitter confirmed to AFP that it received Musk's letter and that it plans to complete the purchase at the agreed-upon price of $54.20 per share. Musk's letter stipulated that the court suspend proceedings in the case against him. He was supposed to be questioned under oath by Twitter lawyers later this week.

    A Delaware court agreed in July to expedite a trial on Twitter's complaints, which the company claimed were hindering its financial performance. According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, Musk's apparent flip demonstrated that he knew "this $44 billion acquisition was going to be finalised one way or another."

    According to the complaint, Musk made his unsolicited proposal to purchase Twitter without asking for estimates on spam or phoney accounts, and even sweetened his offer to the board by eliminating a diligence condition.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reliance Jio True 5G Beta trials from October 5; services to begin in these cities

    Reliance Jio True 5G Beta trials from October 5; services to begin in these cities

    Dailyhunt collaborates with LinkedIn to bring curated news insights gcw

    Dailyhunt collaborates with LinkedIn to bring curated news insights

    Gourmet meals to yummy desserts Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights Details here gcw

    Gourmet meals to yummy desserts: Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights; Details here

    Want to work at Apple Tim Cook reveals 4 qualities tech giant looks for while recruiting gcw

    Looking to work at Apple? Tim Cook reveals 4 qualities tech giant looks for while recruiting

    UK PM Liz Truss reverses her position on 45% tax cut for wealthiest to prevent rebellion - adt

    UK PM Liz Truss reverses her position on 45% tax cut for wealthiest to prevent rebellion

    Recent Stories

    'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations AJR

    'We need to treat women with equality': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vijayadashami celebrations

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes AJR

    Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisory; Entry restricted in these routes

    Vijayadashami 2022: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat annual speech highlights and key points

    RSS Vijayadashami 2022: Mohan Bhagwat hails India's resurgence, but reminds of Sanatana dharma

    At least 25 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; rescue ops underway AJR

    At least 25 dead, several injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; rescue ops underway

    Army recruits CWG 2022 bronze medallist boxer Jasmine Lamboriya

    Army recruits CWG 2022 bronze medallist boxer Jasmine Lamboriya

    Recent Videos

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon